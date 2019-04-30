BREAKING: Guaidó-led military coup attempt Maduro utterly FAILS

CARACAS – The Venezuelan Minister of Popular Power for Communication and Information, Jorge Rodríguez, said that the government of President Nicolás Maduro is currently dismantling a coup by “a small group of traitorous military personnel.”

“We inform the people of Venezuela that we are currently confronting and deactivating a small group of traitor military personnel who positioned themselves in the Altamira Distributor to promote a coup d’état against the Constitution and the peace of the Republic,” Rodríguez said on his twitter account.

Informamos al pueblo de Venezuela que en estos momentos estamos enfrentando y desactivando a un reducido grupo de efectivos militares traidores que se posicionaron en el Distribuidor Altamira para promover un Golpe de Estado contra la Constitución y la paz de la República… 1/2 — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) April 30, 2019

The minister indicated that “to this attempt was added the coup and murderous far right, which announced its violent agenda for months.”

A este intento se agregó la ultraderecha golpista y asesina, que anunció su agenda violenta desde hace meses.Llamamos al pueblo a mantenerse en alerta máxima para,junto a la gloriosa Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana,derrotar el intento de golpe y preservar La Paz.Venceremos 2/2 — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) April 30, 2019

“We call on the people to remain on high alert to, together with the glorious Bolivarian National Armed Forces, defeat the coup attempt and preserve La Paz, we will win,” he said.

The minister made this statement a few moments after the self-proclaimed president Juan Guillermo Guaidó, from a video posted on the social network Twitter and in which he appeared with another opposition leader Leopoldo López, allegedly freed by the military from house arrest, called to the population to take to the streets, and to the uniformed, to accompany them, to “recover freedom.”

Although the video was recorded in a very closed shot, we can see a group of about 30 soldiers and two tanks behind them.

The images were recorded at the height of the Francisco Miranda Military Base, also known as La Carlota, located in the east of Caracas, on the Francisco Fajardo highway, the main highway of the capital.

The Venezuelan Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino López, assured that in the military barracks throughout the country normality is maintained and the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) is firm in the defense of the Government of Nicolás Maduro.

“The FANB stands firm in defense of the National Constitution and its legitimate authorities. All the military units deployed in the eight Integral Defense Regions report normalcy in their barracks and military bases, under the command of their natural commanders,” the minister said on his Twitter account.

La FANB se mantiene firme en defensa de la Constitución Nacional y sus autoridades legítimas. Todas las unidades militares desplegadas en las ocho Regiones de Defensa Integral reportan normalidad en sus cuarteles y bases militares, bajo el mando de sus comandantes naturales. — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) April 30, 2019

In the following tweet, Padrino López expressed his energetic rejection of the attempted coup.

“We reject this coup movement that aims to fill the country with violence.” The pseudo political leaders who have placed themselves at the forefront of this subversive movement have used troops and police with weapons of war on a public road in the city to create anxiety and terror “, the minister stressed.

For Padrino López, they are “cowards”.

“We will stand firm in defense of the constitutional order and the peace of the Republic, assisted as we are by law, reason and history, loyal always, traitors never!”, He emphasized.

