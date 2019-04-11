BREAKING: Assange is arrested by British police, betrayed by Ecuador (VIDEO)

LONDON – In breaking news, WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange has been arrested by British authorities. Ecuador has decided to suspend diplomatic asylum from activist Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, according to a statement from Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno, released today.

Last Tuesday, Moreno said that Assange violated “several times” the agreement of coexistence to guarantee his permanence in the Ecuadorian embassy.

“Today, I announce that the disrespectful and aggressive conduct of Mr. Julian Assange, the discourteous and threatening declarations of his allied organization against Ecuador, and, above all, the transgression of international treaties have brought the situation to a point where asylum for Mr. Assange is unsustainable and unfeasible,” said Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno.

“Ecuador terminates the diplomatic asylum granted to Mr. Assange in 2012,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Watch the video of Assange being arrested with him yelling “UK Resist.”

Assange took refuge in the embassy in June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face questions about sexual assault allegations. He has insisted that the accusations against him are false, and has said that the Swedish authorities intend to extradite him to the United States.

Sweden has rescinded its arrest warrant for Assange, but prosecutors have stressed that the case was not closed and could resume.

Assange, who was born in Australia, created WikiLeaks as a vehicle for people to publish secret materials anonymously. It gained enormous attention in 2010, releasing troves of classified United States documents and videos about the wars in Afghanistan and in Iraq, and confidential cables sent among diplomats, The New York Times reported.

The files documented the killing of civilians and journalists and the abuse of detainees by forces of the United States and other countries, as well as by private contractors, and it aired officials’ unvarnished, often unflattering views of allies and of American actions. It also revealed the identities of people working with coalition forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, which United States officials said put their lives at risk, the report continued.