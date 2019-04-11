Assange’s Arrest Will Massively Backfire – Further Expose ‘Democratic West’ as Harbingers of Global Police-State

By Don DeBar – The arrest of Wikileak’s Julian Assange will, in the long term, do more to expose the real nature of the so-called democratic West than 100 document dumps could ever do.

It has exposed the following:

Freedom of the press is non-existent in the US and EU. Should one publish materials exposing criminal activity by the powerful, that publisher – not the powerful criminal who has been exposed – will be criminally prosecuted.