Assange’s Arrest EXPOSES Ecuador’s JUDAS Moreno as REPUGNANT TURNCOAT

The greatest traitor in Ecuadorian and Latin American history, Lenin Moreno, allowed the British police to enter our embassy in London to arrest Assange.

Moreno is a corrupt man, but what he has done is a crime that humanity will never forget. https://t.co/XhT51MA6c6 — Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) April 11, 2019



By Patrice Greanville – The criminals are the leaders of the Western world, starting with the global plutocracy’s agents in Washington and London, running the Anglo-zionist empire.

The cowards—a key element in this tragedy— are the tens of thousands of prominent journos and pundits staffing the West’s so-called “free press”, who knowingly act as the empire’s propaganda ministry and p.r. agents, and who have simply betrayed Assange and the duty of the press to protect journalists who expose the crimes of their governments. Career and their comfortable asses come first, of course.

The crooks are the empire’s collaborators in every nation, in this case Ecuador and Australia. The former first gave Assange citizenship and refuge from the empire only to renege on its duty to protect the crusading journalist after Lenin (sic, Judas) Moreno, a repugnant turncoat, won the presidency of Ecuador, and promptly disgraced that nation’s tradition of valorous resistance to the empire by plotting with Trump’s minions to concoct a pretext to deliver Assange to the Empire.

For its part, the ruling mafia of Australia, a member of the Anglo-zionist imperial network, has not only totally failed to lift a finger to protect one of its own citizens against transparent trump charges, quite possibly a betrayal of their own nation’s laws, but actively conspired to effect his elimination. All of these facts underscore an ugly truth we have often pointed out in these pages, that class interests—in this case the interests of the global plutocracy, of capitalist overlords—take precedence over any notion of sovereignty, let alone genuine democracy, or the rule of law, which the plutocracy is by definition compelled to obliterate.

-Greanville Post Editor, Patrice Greanville