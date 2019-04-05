ASSAD: U.S Aims in Venezuela are Similar those in Syria

DAMASCUS – Syrian President Bashar Assad told Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza that the situation in Venezuela is similar to that in Syria because of the illegal interference of Western countries in the internal affairs of those countries.

“The policy toward Venezuela by a group of Western countries led by the US and its gross intervention in [Venezuelan] domestic affairs, as well as sanctions and the embargo against the country, have become a method of these countries directed against all those who are not in line with their policy,” Assad was quoted as saying.

“What is happening in Venezuela is similar to the situation in Syria, its goal is hegemony over the countries and the appropriation of their sovereign decisions in violation of international law and the principles of the UN Charter, which affirm respect for the sovereignty of states and the right of peoples to self-determination,” the Syrian president said.

Arreaza visited Damascus during his regional trip and previously visited Turkey and Lebanon.

On Jananuary 21, mass protests erupted in Venezuela against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro shortly after he took office for the second term.

On January 23, the country’s opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, proclaimed himself acting president, having been supported by Brazil, the United States and several other countries. Maduro received the support of such countries as Russia, Mexico, China, Turkey, Indonesia and others.

Syria, as the reader would no, has been embroiled in an imperialist-led war against it. The US, Arab countries on the Persian Gulf, Turkey and Israel have funded and backed terrorist organizations to topple the Assad government. This has been prevented, in large, thanks to external help, primarily from Russia, Iran and Hezbollah.

Russia does not intend to create a “second Syria” in Venezuela, said the Russian Foreign Affairs Minister, Sergei Lavrov, noting that the Russian military, which is in the Caribbean country, has the sole goal of providing technical maintenance to military equipment.

“No, we have not tried it at all, we have publicly announced it and we have nothing to hide,” the minister told the newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets , referring to allegations of attempts to create a “second Syria” in Venezuela.

“There is an agreement, which was signed with Hugo Chavez in 2001. It [the agreement] has been ratified by the national parliament, it is completely legal and corresponds to all the requirements of the Constitution of Venezuela. Venezuela’s technical-military goods need maintenance, and now the time has come to provide a further technical maintenance, “said the Russian minister.

Earlier, the Russian minister explained that Russian military experts are in Venezuela legally to participate in the maintenance of Russian military equipment previously supplied to the Caribbean country.