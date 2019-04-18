Assad to Venezuela FM: what’s happening in Venezuela is like what Syria has gone through

CIVG.ITALIA

On Thursday President Bashar al-Assad received the Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and his delegation. Minister Arreaza informed President al-Assad of the latest developments in Venezuela, and Assaad expressed confidence that the Venezuela will overcome the crisis it is currently facing and will soon restore the state of stability.

President al-Assad has emphasized that the policies adopted by some western states, primarily the United States, towards what is happening in Venezuela, is a blatant interference in the affairs of the Latin American state and their massive economic siege and sanctions on Venezuela are the same approach they take with all states that disagree with their policies.

The president said that what is happening in Venezuela is similar to what happened in Syria with the goal of imposing imperial hegemony on states and control their independent decisions. This undermines international law and contradicts the most important principles of the United Nations Charter, namely respect for national sovereignty and the right to self-determination.

On his part, Arreaza thanked President al-Assad for his position of support for Venezuela with regard to overcoming the current crisis, and stressed that the tools and measures used by states that are enemies of Venezuela are similar to those used in Syria to ignite war in it, adding that what has happened in his country is an episode of a series of continuous US attempts for decades to control the choice of Venezuela’s independence and the resources of the Venezuelan people.

He also stressed that the states that have worked to inflame the situation in Venezuela have misjudged the Venezuelan people, who have demonstrated their ability to resist and defend their country, as well as preserve its security and stability, in the face of all foreign regimes deployed against it. The meeting also underlined the close relations that bind Syria and Venezuela and the importance of moving forward in strengthening them, in order to serve the interests of the peoples of the two countries.