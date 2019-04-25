ANOTHER FALSE FLAG? Russia reveals White Helmets plan for another chemical weapon attack

NEW YORK – Members of the White Helmets are preparing new provocations with toxic substances in Syria, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Vladimir Safronkov said at the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

Safronkov noted that White Helmets would accuse the Syrian government of using such substances.

Earlier on Wednesday, Major General Viktor Kupchishin, head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, argued that foreign media officials in the Syrian province of Hama conducted a false filming of the “death” of a family supposedly due to use of chemical weapons by Syrian troops.

On several occasions, Moscow and Damascus pointed out that the White Helmets were producing provocations involving the use of chemical weapons in order to blame the Syrian government and give Western countries justification for intervention in the country. The strategy of staging attacks to use it, has been used repeatedly by the so-called NGO. In April 2018, the group published footage of doctors at Duma hospitals treating patients alleged to have suffered a chemical attack by the Syrian army.

On April 7 of that year, news on the use of chemical agents in Ghouta appeared in some media, citing that there were militants in the region.

Several Western countries, including France, the United States and the United Kingdom, quickly accused Syrian President Bashar Assad of using chlorine bombs on civilians.

Damascus denied the allegations and pointed to the attacks as a staged provocation to justify foreign intervention.

Meanwhile, Russian military police found a coordinated map of the positions of militants of the armed group Jaysh al-Islam in the Syrian city of Duma with the help of which they were able to find a tank and a cache of ammunition.

A local resident called a Russian patrol to report on the collapse of a building in the city. During the inspection of the facilities, soldiers of the military police detected a tunnel in which they found an aerial photograph that had marked the positions of the group Jaish al-Islam.

“We went to the scene – we found a tank,” added the police spokesman.

In his words, the T-62 tank was found with the artillery piece in working condition and the ammunition intact.

Russian military police are planning to deliver the armored car to the Syrian side that will retrieve it at a factory.

As for the contents of the militants’ hiding place, the military police made a decision to destroy all these munitions.

“The terrorists had lots of industrial and artisanal ammunition, for example gas cylinders for the ‘cannons of hell,'” reported the commander of the engineering support group in Eastern Ghouta, Brigadier General Mayas Mahmoud Ace.

In addition, the commander pointed out that there are containers with dangerous explosives weighing up to 15 kilograms. They could be used as incendiary ammunition. Syrian troops are now actively recycling them.