Anonymous promises REPRISALS against British government for arresting Assange

The Anonymous hacker group has threatened to retaliate against the British government for the arrest of WikiLeaks founder and truth martyr Julian Assange.

“Let Assange free or you will pay!” a publication on the Anonews website says. The publication indicates that the founder of Wikileaks has been nominated annually for the Nobel Peace Prize since 2010 and that his case has attracted the attention of the international media.

“By all accounts, Assange is a true journalist who speaks truth to power and exposes corruption whether it is on the left or the right. The modern age has so few actual journalists that we no longer have any idea what a real journalist looks like.,” the publication says.

However, Anonymous, known for exposing corruption, made a very clear threat.

“Every single powerful person who has signed off on this order should be shaking in their boots, because the force of the internet is about to be unleashed upon them. All the way from the CIA, the President of the United States, and down to the arresting officers that carried Assange out of the embassy, you have all exposed yourselves as enemies of the people and it is time for Anonymous to act accordingly,” the group warned.

- Advertisement -

The group explained how Assange is loved by the people.

“he is well loved by the people of the world, especially those who have the sense to see through the propaganda that justifies the foreign policy of the US government and their allies,” the statement said.

The founder of WikiLeaks was arrested in London on Thursday after Ecuador suspended the diplomatic asylum because of “repeated violations of international conventions.”

Assange was detained on the basis of a warrant issued in 2012 for failing to appear in a British court. He was also sentenced to detention by Sweden (where he is accused of rape) and by the United States (accused of collusion with a retired military man and publication of stolen official documents).

According to Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno, the British authorities promised that Assange would not be extradited to a country where he could face torture or the death penalty. Hearings on this case will take place on May 2. By June 12, the United States must provide the United Kingdom with all extradition documents.

Assange lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012, where he received asylum. The founder of WikiLeaks thus tried to avoid extradition to Sweden. Assange’s main concern was for Sweden to deport him to the United States, where he would face up to 35 years in prison or the death penalty for publishing secret State Department papers. He rejected the accusations of rape, calling them politically motivated.