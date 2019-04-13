ADES: Leaving NATO? Not easy for Turkey as weapons need parts, maintenance

By George Ades – What most people, who hastily propose that this and that country “should” break ties with the US and NATO don’t realise, is the severe repercussions from such a drastic move.
Erdogan’s Turkey is a classic example of this and if he continues to lead his country on this path, we’ll all have a chance to witness the “punishment” his people will be subjected to.
Countries like China and Russia may be strong enough to withstand western sanctions, but even they can be affected if the US and its western disciples decide to go to extremes; something that has not happened yet.
It’s not just a matter of imposing tariffs on a country’s exports, nor is it a matter of placing a few names on a Visa ban. Imagine if the western (US) controlled transfer system SWIFT refused to execute monetary transfers for a certain country. That would paralise an economy by putting a stop to both imports and exports.
Turkey can refuse to buy US and/or other western weapons and opt instead for either Russian or Chinese. Sounds like a solution but…..what of the hundreds of US made F-16s that make up the bulk of the Turkish airforce? What would happen if parts are prevented from reaching Turkey to service these planes? Will Turkey be able to replace all its planes before it is forced to ground its current fleet for lack of parts? And that’s just that country’s airforce. What about its Navy and ground forces? They are equipped with western produced ships tanks and other equipment that require constant maintenance. That means spare parts. Is Turkey prepared, or able, to replace all its military material?
When Erdogan refused to release an American pastor, being detained in Turkey, Trump announced tariffs on Turkish exports to the US. Just the announcement made by the White House was enough to send the Turkish Lira plunging by 30%, inflation in that country to rise to 20%, unemployment reaching 14% (official figure) and Turkish giants, like Turkcom filing for bankruptcy as they were unable to repay their dollar loans.
The US is not down yet, it is certainly far from out. It may hold back on unleashing it’s full power against Russia and China, as they can bite back, but smaller countries like Turkey can be fair game for the policy makers in Washington.
We may sympathise with the Turkish people’s plight, we may even want to see the US getting a taste of it’s own medicine, but we should consider “what happens next” and not lose sight of Erdogan’s role as the kamikaze at the controls.
Erdogan may continue to buy Emine necklaces worth 10’s of thousands of dollars, but the Turkish people will find it increasingly difficult to buy bread for their families