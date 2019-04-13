ADES: Leaving NATO? Not easy for Turkey as weapons need parts, maintenance

By George Ades – What most people, who hastily propose that this and that country “should” break ties with the US and NATO don’t realise, is the severe repercussions from such a drastic move.

Erdogan’s Turkey is a classic example of this and if he continues to lead his country on this path, we’ll all have a chance to witness the “punishment” his people will be subjected to.

Countries like China and Russia may be strong enough to withstand western sanctions, but even they can be affected if the US and its western disciples decide to go to extremes; something that has not happened yet.