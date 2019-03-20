Yes, Capitalist Agribusiness is the Main Cause of Erosion, Floods, Fires – Not Climate Change

Editor’s note – We’re going to introduce this by also first running some of the more informative comments from FRN’s readers which appeared under the article cited in the main piece below. – J. Flores

Reader ‘Nobody’ Wrote: Today very large areas are planted with the same crop, an insult to nature which soon shows up as insect enemies to that crop thriving on it. So the factory farmers kill ALL THE INSECTS in order to get a crop. On family farms there is a wide variety of crops which does not generally allow an infestation of one type of insect. But that is the past, today farming in too many countries is based on killing, not nurturing. Now even the plants are being designed to kill. They not only kill the insects, they gradually kill those who eat them the very same way, by exploding the gut.

Modern agriculture is upside down due to greed of those who have usurped it. It must be turned back to family farms wherein people care for the land that gives them their living.

Reader ‘Byblos’ Wrote: If we take for example forests, whether tropical or temperate, they all produce natural mulch/compost through leaf litter and other animal waste or remains. This becomes humus over an extended amount of time. This leaf litter slows down water when it rains and makes it penetrate soil even on steep slopes. Water from rain and dissolved carbon acidity break down mineral rock. Humus is also what keeps the ground cooler as it is able to retain moisture. It is what stops evaporation from underlying soil/strata which contain the minerals.

There are naturally occurring vegetation systems on our Earth, and they are all based on naturally occurring rainfall of different amounts. All the plant groupings that grow in these systems are specific to the rainfall and climate (which is the combination of latitude, altitude, location on a continent and geographical landmark). Therefore some places will be forests, some woodlands and some grasslands. Since we are talking about moisture, we need to be growing crops according to their water needs and be growing them in parts of the world where their water needs are sufficed.

Water pumped to a grassland is only going to last so long, as there is nothing to keep the water there…and that is why grass grows there. It’s also because there is minimal humus, and no cover to slow evaporation. In a grass field or corn field (corn being a seasonal grass) you can’t have the animals integrated as they will eat the crop, but to supplement the land growing corn with animal manure, you are going to need an enormous amount of land just to house the animals producing the manure also detrimental and illogical.

*

By Dragoljub Bosnic – Yesterday, Fort Russ News ran an op-ed, scientific piece by Gary Wilson about climate change, and how the lack of manure in soil is one of the main causes of drought, erosion, floods, and fires.

This was an excellent analysis. As an ecologist myself, I agree with everything. Each ecosystem has been a result of changes over a very long time period. So, any sudden change can completely ruin an ecosystem. Animals and plants have been intertwined since they exist. This balance is so delicate and incredibly easy to destroy. And that’s exactly what has been happening. Increasingly urban populations are the main culprit. In order to feed billions of people living in cities, agriculture had to be industrialized.

READ MORE: Separation Of Animals From Agriculture, Not Climate Change, May Be Leading Cause Of Soil Erosion, Droughts & Floods

This industrialization has led to the creation of massive farm-factories and GMOs.

Consequently, capitalism took over the food business, where large corporations like Monsanto have obtained a monopoly. The only way to tackle this issue is a decrease in urbanization. China, for example, had less than 25% of urban population in 1990. This number increased to 35% just 10 years later and stands at 56% nowadays. By 2030. it will be over 80%. GMO (which has catastrophic consequences in the long-term, both for people and for the environment) will be the only way to feed all those people.

Automation can resolve this problem to a certain extent, but a lack of manpower in agriculture will lead to lower quality food, because the increase in the industrialization of agriculture leads to short-term benefits, but in the long-term, the soil becomes useless. This decreases the amount of farmable land, thus further leading to more expensive and less-available food – to a larger population.

So, the future without sustainable development looks rather grim. Eco-city concepts have been developed all around the world, with East Asia leading the charge in this regard, but these are still baby steps when compared to massive corporate shenanigans. Traditional capitalism with its constant demand meta will simply fail, because the resources necessary to sustain it are not renewable.