Editor’s note – While readers at first glance my chuckle at this impossible, rhetorical, and essentially propagandistic proposal (albeit based in truth), as it shows how badly managed Crimea was under post-Soviet Ukrainian rule – one would think the focus for Russians would be suing the last generation of Soviet bureaucrats and the Russian oligarchs (one and the same) and the parasitic nouveau riche for destroying the post-Soviet Russian economy. But blaming another country ‘look there’ often is more practical for those in power, even if many truths are nevertheless contained in the charge. – J. Flores

MOSCOW – State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin proposed, with the help of European parliamentary structures, obliging Kiev to compensate the Crimea for losses while the peninsula was in Ukraine.

“Let us instruct our core committees, together with the core committees of the State Council of Crimea, to study this question, analyze, calculate: how much the economy of the Crimea has lost due to the destructive policy of Ukraine, which was spread here, how many people lost, what rights were violated,” he said.

Volodin also noted that “Ukraine has treated the Crimea very, very dishonestly.”

The speaker proposed to do the calculations, “without delay.” He stressed that not only material matters should be taken into account, but also violations of the people’s right to learn their language, as well as the right to speak it.

Crimea became part of Russia following the results of the referendum in 2014. Then 96.77%, of the inhabitants of the peninsula and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol spoke for joining the Russian Federation. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the procedure was held in strict accordance with international law. Ukraine does not recognize the results of the plebiscite and still considers the peninsula its territory.

On March 14th, it became known that approximately 90% of the inhabitants of the Crimea supported the accession of the peninsula to Russia based on data from a scientific telephone survey by VTsIOM.