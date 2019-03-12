Trending

VIDEO – ‘Truth About White Helmets Gradually Coming Out’ – Russian UN Rep in Geneva

By Drago Victorien

By Guest Author
By Drago Victorien – The White Helmets have not escaped any radar, far from it, as Russian and Syrian diplomats presented a report containing more than 100 eyewitness interviews with ex-militants and residents of WH-operated areas, and their testimonies of the White Helmets being more in line with what Mr. Gatilov described as ”pseudo-humanitarianists”.

Revelations about the connection to terrorist activity was not only confirmed, but links to human organ-selling was also substantial. The Permanent Representative to the UN office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov gives insight behind-the-scenes about the lobbying involved and Western nations promoting a very different line. We can only guess as to the nature of that line.

 

 

 

 

