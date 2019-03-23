Trending

VIDEO – Remember that Israel’s Defense Minister Openly Sympathizes with ISIS

By Joaquin Flores
“No one is more upset that is defeated in than Israel. They were hoping for an ISIS victory.” – Mimi al-Laham

Some may think its conspiracy mongering, some may think its anti-Semitic to say as much, but it’s no secret and was never denied. It’s been admitted since at least the start of 2016. Now we have to remember that prior to this, Israel played a game, based on the fact that they know they are reviled as a regime in the entire region. So they had floated some black propaganda that they saw Assad as a force of ‘moderation’ in the region, and this line was fed through Arab media, promoted by Qatar, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia at the time. This line in particular was used as ‘evidence’ to help assuage jihadis fighting in the region, because there is an immediate and somewhat obvious question posed – why attack Syria and why attack others who are Muslim (not referring here to Alawite government) in this town or that village, why not attack Israel?

And of course we have the numerous instances of ISIS ‘thanking’ Israel.

<<Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon said Tuesday that Iran poses a greater threat than the Islamic State, and that if the Syrian regime were to fall, Israel would prefer that IS was in control of the territory than an Iranian proxy.

“In Syria, if the choice is between Iran and the Islamic State, I choose the Islamic State. They don’t have the capabilities that Iran has,” Ya’alon told a conference held by the Institute of National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.>>

 

 

Joaquin Flores

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

