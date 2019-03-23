VIDEO – Remember that Israel’s Defense Minister Openly Sympathizes with ISIS

“No one is more upset that # ISIS is defeated in # Syria than Israel. They were hoping for an ISIS victory.” – Mimi al-Laham

Some may think its conspiracy mongering, some may think its anti-Semitic to say as much, but it’s no secret and was never denied. It’s been admitted since at least the start of 2016. Now we have to remember that prior to this, Israel played a game, based on the fact that they know they are reviled as a regime in the entire region. So they had floated some black propaganda that they saw Assad as a force of ‘moderation’ in the region, and this line was fed through Arab media, promoted by Qatar, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia at the time. This line in particular was used as ‘evidence’ to help assuage jihadis fighting in the region, because there is an immediate and somewhat obvious question posed – why attack Syria and why attack others who are Muslim (not referring here to Alawite government) in this town or that village, why not attack Israel?

And of course we have the numerous instances of ISIS ‘thanking’ Israel.