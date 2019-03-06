VIDEO – Major Putin Address to FSB: “CONTROL MUST BE THE MOST STRICT AND THOROUGH”

By Drago Victorien – President Vladimir Putin took part in the annual expanded Board meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and highlighted the work done in the framework of security and what the future has in store. Putin noted a sharp increase in coordinated cyber-attacks on Russia being only 1500 cases annually in 2014-2015 but jumping to a staggering 17 000 in the past year. He also mentioned the number of foreign career officers and agents of special services having their activities cut short in the country which was 129 and 465 respectively. He thanked the FSB for the reliable and effective work. Vladimir Putin’s full speech on the 6th of March, 2019.

A Drago Victorien translation.