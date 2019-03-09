Venezuela Terrorism? Explosion is Second attack on power grid in two days – Guaido blames Maduro

We collect El Nacional, Tass, the AP, and Marco Rubio to tell this story.

El Nacional

Citizens have reported an explosion at the Sidor substation (Guayana), near the Ciudad Bolívar national highway. [Ciudad Bolivar is the capital of the Bolivar State of Venezuela -tr] In the images you can see the flames that surround the structure located in an industrial area. The authorities have not ruled on the situation.

A citizen’s tweet is included in the El Nacional report. It blames the explosion on “lack of maintenance”!:

strong explosion Subway Station Guayana B. National Road Cd Bolívar after the Port I of Sidor. #CrisisElectrica #VenezuelaSinLuz # 09Mar 10:12 am. Lack of maintenance and investment is also sabotage. Down with the Dictatorship

Buried in the Associated Press account we find a cyberattack: “The state-owned electricity operator blamed the outage on an act of “sabotage” at the Guri Dam, one of the world’s largest hydroelectric stations and the cornerstone of Venezuela’s electrical grid. Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez described it as a cyberattack on the dam’s operating system which signals to machines whether to boost or diminish power based on capacity and demand.”

TASS also reports from El Nacional with background on the earlier massive outage:

CARACAS, March 9th. / TASS /. An explosion at an electrical substation occurred on Saturday in the southeastern state of Bolivar. This was reported by the newspaper El Nacional, citing eyewitnesses. According to El Nacional, the substation was located on the outskirts of the state capital – the city of Ciudad Bolivar. In pictures posted on social networks one can see a large column of black smoke and a fire. No data on victims have been reported. On Thursday evening, Caracas and most of the states of Venezuela were left without power supply. According to the local press, it affected about 20 or 22 of the 23 states. Thus, the electricity was absent almost throughout the country. According to residents of the capital, this is the longest power outage in their memory in the city.Now the power supply in some areas of Caracas is restored. According to the National Electric Company, the cause of the incident was sabotage at the Simon Bolivar hydroelectric station in Bolivar, the largest in the country. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blamed “American imperialism” for what happened. The US Department of State has denied the allegations.

But Senator Marco Rubio and his tools know the real scoop. Lack of maintenance:

“What causes blackouts in #Venezuea? Lack of maintenance. An overheated substation exploded today in Guayana, near the Bolivar National Highway.”