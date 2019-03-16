US Sends Six nuclear Bombers to Europe

Aircraft DRYER91 and DRYER92 took off from Barksdale air base in Louisiana and landed in the morning at a British airfield, according to the data from the following source:

MOSCOW – Two US strategic bomber B-52H Stratofortress have, earlier today, arrived at Fairford Air Force Base in the UK. Aircraft DRYER91 and DRYER92 took off from Barksdale air base in Louisiana and landed in the morning at a British airfield, according to the data from the following source:

In addition, three more American B-52 bomber with the callsign STRAY81, STRAY82, STRAY83 and one B-52H with the call sign CLIP91 were transferred to the UK in the last two days. Thus, according to the information of the source, the USA transferred six nuclear bombers to Fairford. This should raise some concerns.

Incident in the Baltic Sea

On the eve of the strategic bomber B-52H Stratofortress was seen near the Russian border over the Baltic near the Kaliningrad region. According to air traffic control resources, the aircraft performed mock run of a bombing of the Russian fleet.

The Defense Ministry reported that the B-52 flew over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, not approaching less than 150 kilometers to the Russian border, and turned around as soon as the Russian air defenses escorted them away.