US-EU Trade War Deepens as Trump Threatens More Duties

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump, at a meeting today at the White House with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, said that the US could impose duties on a number of European goods if the EU refuses to enter trade negotiations.

“They want to talk with us, but if they do not, then we will impose duties on many goods, ” said Trump

At the end of March 2018, the United States announced the introduction of import duties of 25% for steel and 10% for aluminum. For the European Union, as well as Canada and Mexico, these began to go into effect from June 1.

Later, Trump allowed the introduction of duties in 20% of European cars. In response, the EU also threatened to retaliate to the amount of up to $ 300 billion. The American leader accused the EU of using trade barriers against companies and workers in the United States and called for the opening of production in the United States.

Global Trade War

- Advertisement -

In July 2018, a trade war broke out between the United States and China: then mutual increased customs tariffs between the countries in the amount of 25% came into force.

At the end of September, American duties in the amount of 10% for goods from the PRC with an import volume of $ 200 billion per year began to operate. Beijing responded to this by introducing tariffs in the amount of 5 to 10% for the import of products from the US in the amount of $ 60 billion.

February 24, Trump announced the postponement of the introduction of duties on products from China.

On March 9, Deputy Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Shouwen, announced that the Chinese authorities and the United States are working on ways to abolish mutual higher duties.