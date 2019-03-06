Ukrainian war-alarmists count eight Russian submarines — in the Azov Sea!

AntiFascist:

Ukraine claims 8 Russian submarines are in the Sea of Azov

There are eight Russian submarines in the Sea of Azov.

With the help of a Russian fb friend, we found one of them!

And here is another! Only six more to locate!

This is stated in the material of the Kiev edition Observer. The publication, whipping up the hysteria that Russia is supposedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine, writes that along the border three new divisions of the Russian Federation have already been deployed: the 3rd, 114th and 150th, which are formations of three armies additionally deployed in recent years: 1st Guards Tank, 20th and 8th Combined Arms.

They assert that ground groups of up to 80 thousand military men are deployed along the border, without taking into account the forces of the militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

“An impressive picture in front of my eyes, I think everyone saw it. Everything, we will come to an end tomorrow. In the Sea of Azov, eight submarines. No, I’m not joking. This, in all seriousness, is written by the Ukrainian military. “What are they morons? Don’t they teach Arithmetic? The depth of the Azov Sea is about 13 meters. I have a question, where it is possible, with such depth, to place eight submarines, former people’s deputy Alexey Zhuravko commented on the information.

Following up, we went to Zhuravko’s social media page, where we found a link to Politnavigator‘s story:

“What are they, morons?”

