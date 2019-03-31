UKRAINE ELECTION: Exit polling shows Poroshenko pulling ahead of Tymoshenko, Zelensky leads

KIEV – The editor-in-chief of Strana.UA, Igor Guzhva, published the first exit poll results for the presidential elections in Ukraine. Since it is illegal to directly do so, the journalist described the research data in coded phrases.

Ukrainian police received 522 complaints of violation of electoral legislation.

It is important to recall that yesterday, Poroshenko mobilized special police forces and the SBU to take control of the polling locations.

According to preliminary data, 27–29% of voters cast their ballots for the leader of the Servant of the People party, Vladimir Zelensky. It is followed by the current president Petro Poroshenko (16–17%) and the leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life, Yuriy Boyko (14–15.5%). Another 14–14.5% of Ukrainians voted for the leader of “Batkivshchyna” Yulia Tymoshenko.

“1. “Green Man” – 27-29%. 2. Liquor “Chocolate Bunny” – 16-17%. 3. Bark of Moscow birch “Boykaya” – 14–15.5%. 4. Cocktail U-1960 – 14–14.5%, ” wrote Guzhva on his Facebook page.

The main struggle in the presidential elections in Ukraine on Sunday will unfold for getting to a run-off.

- Advertisement -

6–6.5% of voters cast their ballots for Anatoly Gritsenko, also as many for the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Igor Smeshko. 4–4.5% of the votes were received by the leader of the “Radical Party” Oleg Lyashko and the oppositionist Alexander Vilkul.

Today, March 31st, the presidential elections are taking place in Ukraine. Polling stations are open from 8:00 to 20:00. At 15:00, voter turnout was almost 44%.

Voting is organized in 72 countries , except Russia. By 14:00, the Ukrainian police received 522 complaints of violation of electoral legislation.

39 people are running for the post of head of state, including Alexander Moroz and Sergey Taruta, who allegedly withdrew from the elections too late, and declared support for his rival Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of Batkivschyna.

This is an irregularity, which means that their names will appear on the ballots, confusing voters, even though they officially endorse Tymoshenko.

The term of office of the newly elected president will be five years. Voting results should be announced before April 10. If one of the candidates in the first round cannot get more than half of the votes, the second round, scheduled for April 21, will take place.