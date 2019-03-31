Tymoshenko’s Campaign accuses SBU of election fraud

KIEV – The headquarters of presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko of the Batkivshchyna Party accused the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) of falsifications and provocations during the elections, the deputy head of the party said on Sunday, March 31.

FRN reminds readers that yesterday, in breaking news, Poroshenko ordered the SBU and special forces of the police, to seize control of the polling stations.

Only the top two candidates will go into the run-off, but Tymoshenko and Zelensky were leading ahead of Poroshenko according to various (and all) polls when voting began today.

Then, throughout the day, Poroshenko received ‘unknown support’ from mystery voters, and surged ahead of Tymoshenko in exit polling.

At the headquarters of “Batkivschyna” they said that they would conduct their vote count, and that Tymoshenko is entering the second round of presidential elections. This was also reported by the presidential candidate herself during a speech broadcast on her Facebook page .

According to Tymoshenko, her party will fight for each protocol and for the votes of each voter.

According to the headquarters, Vladimir Zelensky scored 27% of the vote, Tymoshenko was supported by 20.9% of the voters, and 17.5% of the voters voted for the current president. But that figure is contrary to the official count (below) which will see Zelensky square off with Poroshenko in the April 21st elections.

“Based on preliminary data, we believe that this gives grounds for at least a 2 to 3% increase in our candidate Yulia Tymoshenko,” the headquarters noted.

On March 31st, the first round of presidential elections was held in Ukraine; 39 candidates fought for the highest state post. The head of the party “Servant of the People”, Vladimir Zelensky, leads exit polls. For him, their votes cast 30.4% of voters. It is followed by the current president Petro Poroshenko (16–17%) and the leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life, Yuriy Boyko (14–15.5%).

In the second round, which is scheduled for April 21, Zelensky and Poroshenko will square off.

Observers recorded multiple violations committed during the voting process. In Lugansk , an illegal surge of votes was recorded, and the British ambassador in Kiev, Judith Gough, publicly violated the country’s electoral legislation. Earlier in the day, a similar incident occurred with presidential candidate Oleg Lyashko.

The CEC of Ukraine refused to recognize the systemic nature of the violations and stated that “isolated cases” are classic for all votes.