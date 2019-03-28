WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump believes that intense investigation into the alleged contacts with Russia via personnel of the Internet Research Agency attributed to his campaign staff, as investigated by Mueller, was tantamount to “treason” and “an attempt to seize the government.” At the end of an over two-year long investigation, no substantive links were found connecting Putin to Trump, or Trump to the Internet Research Agency, said to be behind the so-called ‘hackers’ and the St. Petersburg Troll Army.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said that the investigation, which ended with his exoneration on allegations that the president was colluding with Moscow, was “a very dark period.” According to Voice of America, a wing of the U.S government’s USAGM, not under Trumps control, the president’s words could be interpreted as a threat to punish those whom he blames for initiating an investigation.

“I do, I have plans to declassify and release. I have plans to absolutely release,”… “I have some very talented people working for me, lawyers, and they really didn’t want me to do it early on. … A lot of people wanted me to do it a long time ago. I’m glad I didn’t do it. We got a great result without having to do it, but we will. One of the reasons that my lawyers didn’t want me to do it, is they said, if I do it, they’ll call it a form of obstruction.” Trump added: “Frankly, thought it would be better if we held it to the end. But at the right time, we will be absolutely releasing.” .

Trump also accused FBI officials of committing “treason” — slamming former FBI Director James Comey as a “terrible guy,” former CIA Director John Brennan as potentially mentally ill, and Democrat House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff as a criminal. Redacted versions of FISA documents already released have revealed that the FBI extensively relied on documents produced by Christopher Steele, an anti-Trump British ex-spy working for a firm funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee, to surveil Trump aide Carter Page. At least one senior DOJ official had apparent concerns Steele was unreliable, according to text messages exclusively obtained last week by Fox News. Trump stressed that if the Republicans investigated the activities of a Democratic president in the same way, then serious punishments would follow as well.

“A hundred people would be in prison right now, and that would be a betrayal. This would be considered a betrayal, and they would be in prison until the end of their days. This would be practically the maximum penalty, which could only be found in any legal book. We get to the bottom. I hope this will not get away with them … I know one thing: I was the most innocent person, ” the president said.

The report of Robert Muller, in particular, indicated the lack of collusion between Moscow and the electoral headquarters of US President Donald Trump, while arguing that Russia was trying to influence the elections through the Internet Research Agency and hacker attacks. Trump has repeatedly rejected all suspicions in his address. Moscow, for its part, since the appearance of the first charges of “Russian intervention” also pointed out the completely contrived nature of these accusations.