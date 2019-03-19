The FRN Daily News Brief 2019-03-19

This Daily FRN News Brief is a summary of 11, articles about Donbass, Eurasia, Headline-News, Ukraine, Iran, Iraq, Mena, Syria, Kazakhstan, Russia, Anglo-5, New-Zealand, Opinions, Science, United-States, Conspiracy-Theories, Egypt.

Published 2019-03-19 by Joaquin Flores

MOSCOW – Published on: Mar 19, 2019 @ 22:08 – In the Donbass a mortar exchange and gunfight between soldiers of a regiment the National Guard under the Ukrainian neo-nazi Azov battalion, and the regular Ukrainian Armed Forces was recorded, said the representative of the LPR People’s Militia, Andrew Marochko . According to him, the incident occurred last night on March 18th. That major divisions between fighting units persist within the structure of the Ukrainian forces, is not only representative of issues of low morale, but deteriorating state security structures. These are hallmarks of a failing-state in the process of collapse. … Continue ->

Published 2019-03-19 by Joaquin Flores

Editor’s note – Imagine having a time machine and going back to 2012, and being able to show this to any number of ‘Assad’s regime will collapse at any minute’ people at the time – J. Flores DAMASCUS – Published on: Mar 19, 2019 @ 21:48 – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received a joint Iraqi-Iranian military delegations on Monday the 18th. These were comprised of the Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Armed Forces General Othman Al-Ghanimi. In addition were a number of military commanders from… Continue ->

Published 2019-03-19 by Joaquin Flores

CHELYABINSK – The Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region, Boris Dubrovsky, sent a request for resignation to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is stated in the appeal, published on his website. “This is my personal decision,” the governor stressed. Dubrovsky thanked his countrymen for their support and noted that he felt it all the time during his time in office. “I am sure that I am doing the right thing. The Chelyabinsk region is a wonderful region, and I am happy that I had the opportunity to invest my work for the good of our region,” he stressed. The Chelyabinsk Region borders Kazakhstan,… Continue ->

Published 2019-03-19 by Curwen Ares Rolinson

December 2018: National Party comes out swinging against UN Migration Pact it probably would have signed up to anyway, had it been in Government; sets up petition to oppose it March 15th – Friday Night: National Party, perhaps feeling sensitive to the day’s events, removes said petition from its website March 17th – Sunday: Somebody asks National what’s happened with its petition; Bridges claims it was taken down weeks ago – “well before any of the recent tragic events in Christchurch” – as part of “normal web maintenance” . March 18th – Monday: It’s pointed out that the page was still up… Continue ->

Published 2019-03-19 by Joaquin Flores

ASTANA – Published on: Mar 19, 2019 @ 14:20- Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has just announced his resignation, in a move that was previously unforeseen. This comes after a political battle which came to the surface across the global information networks just in February, in which he stated then he would not be stepping down. He proclaimed his resignation on live television and radio, on the air of the republic’s channels. “I made a decision to terminate my powers as president, ” Interfax quotes his statement to the people . The duties of the head of state before the elections will be… Continue ->

Published 2019-03-19 by Joaquin Flores

MOSCOW – In a major announcement it has been revealed that Russian cosmonauts will soon fly to the moon, which was stated in a public announcement by Vladimir Ustimenko, the official representative of the Roscosmos State Corporation, on Tuesday, March 19th. No specific date was given for the mission’s launch date. “Soon,” he answered, corresponding to questions from journalists at a press conference devoted to the start of the four-month isolation experiment SIRIUS. “Especially on a cosmic scale, I would even say very soon,” he specified to TASS. On February 9th, Alexander Bloshenko , Advisor to the Director General of Roscosmos… Continue ->

Published 2019-03-19 by Guest Author

By Gary Wilson – The late soil scientist, William A. Albrecht, PhD, has left us a large volume of scientific evidence in published papers he wrote during his lifetime. Many of these papers are published in a series of volumes called, “The Albrecht Papers”. Albrecht was a Professor of Soils and Chairman of the Department of Soils at the University of Missouri College of Agriculture. This example is taken from a series of twelve articles all titled, “It’s the Soil That Feeds Us”, published in 1960 by Natural Food Associates. The subtitle for this example is, “more fertility means more… Continue ->

Published 2019-03-19 by Joaquin Flores

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin war against oligarchy and corruption has found a new victory. Putin earlier today has said that the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation had achieved a settlement for wage arrears for public sector workers in 2018 in the amount of more than 26 billion rubles, or roughly $400 million dollars. He said this at the oversight board meeting on Tuesday, March 19th. “With the direct participation of the prosecutor’s office, the salary debts for citizens were repaid. We continued to monitor compliance with the laws and in the public sector. Salary is, of course,… Continue ->

Published 2019-03-19 by Joaquin Flores

MOSCOW – The next conflict Russia fights, as it holds to its traditional area of influence, will feature fully automated, roboticized tanks that operate as aerial drones do today. They will likely be based upon the T-90 series, given its history as a high quality tank which is already produced in high volume, where issues of technique of production have already been ironed out. Likewise, we should also expect the BMPT Terminator, an anti-infantry tank-support, based on the T-72, to be fully roboticized in the next generation. Both are produced by the Uralvagonzavod firm, part of Russia’s military-industrial complex. They… Continue ->

Published 2019-03-19 by Ronald Thomas West

A ‘spy vs spy’ episode Published on: Mar 19, 2019 @ 11:23 “Nobody on the left questions Ellsberg about these things” –Doug Valentine “From the beginning, the Pentagon Papers were a compilation of documents designed to paint President John F. Kennedy as the villain of the story, and to shield the role of the CIA” –L Fletcher Prouty There is a CIA liaised Ford Foundation funded, Nation Institute project ‘Tom Dispatch’ 7,800 word excuse for an article or example of how the Daniel Ellsberg propaganda myth of the left never seems to run out of traction. The lame premise of ‘the… Continue ->

Published 2019-03-19 by Guest Author

Translated by Kristina Rus, from Military Pravda – See FRN’s prior reportage on this developing story. Today’s piece gives greater details – ed Russia has signed a $2 billion contract for the supply of dozens of Su-35 fighters to Egypt. Egypt, purchasing Su-35 planes from Russia, makes a political and pragmatic choice, and sanctions will not be imposed on Cairo, said Orientalist Taimur Dvidar. Egypt was not deterred by the sanctions that were imposed on China after the procurement of the same fighters in 2018. The sanctions imply a refusal to issue Chinese manufacturers of export licenses, a ban on… Continue ->

