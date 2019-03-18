The FRN Daily News Brief 2019-03-18

This Daily FRN News Brief is a summary of 7, articles about Anglo-5, Conspiracy-Theories, Headline-News, Opinions, Politics, United-States, New-Zealand, Eurasia, Nato, Serbia, Latin-America, Venezuela, Egypt, Mena, Russia, Ukraine.

Tags in this brief: Dutton, Las Cruces, Perry, Trump, Christchurch, Christianity, Extremism, Islam, New Zealand, Pakistan, Zionism, Color Revolution, Milosevic, NATO, Otpor, Vucic, Chavismo, Guaido, Maduro, Venezuela, Al Sisi, Egypt, KSA, Morsi, Muslim Brotherhood, Russia, Su-35, Bartholomew, Orthodoxy, Philaret, Poroshenko, Religion, Ukraine, Crimea, Donbass, Election, Putin, UN.

Published 2019-03-18 by Ronald Thomas West

Rick Perry runs the United States Department of Cocaine, er, excuse me, Department of Energy. But you get lots of energy from cocaine, right? Having Perry, who’s Texas administration quashed a major break by investigators digging into drug cartel corruption in the USA, in charge of ‘energy’ makes perfect, ‘dark irony’ sense in a country that is corrupt across the board. Here follows is the verbatim investigative report from the El Paso Times, taken down from the paper’s website but preserved elsewhere. It is a rare insight to the depth & breadth of the crime overtaken the USA’s institutions at… Continue ->

Published 2019-03-18 by Guest Author

Editor’s note and Trigger Warning – This material may not be suitable for individuals with averse reactions to officially unapproved views on the Christchurch Massacre. Do not read further if materials that provide other-than-official reading of the facts are prohibited in your community or legal jurisdiction. It is the editorial view of FRN that this tragic event occurred. A free and open society requires the broadest possible debate on the biggest questions of the day, and means that the exercise of speech as a right, not a privilege – and not simply over trivial matters but necessarily over the most… Continue ->

Published 2019-03-18 by Joaquin Flores

BELGRADE – Serbia’s opposition to joining NATO is Belgrade’s deliberate choice, said Alexander Vucic, the country’s president. He voiced this position at the fourth “Belgrade Strategic Dialogue”, an international conference that was held today, Monday March 18th. “I am sure that NATO, which always says that this is for Serbia to choose, would be more willing to accept Serbia faster than it did other countries in the region, who ran to join NATO. We always and everywhere say that we do not want to join NATO, and we are saying this openly, ” Serbian press company Tanug quoted the president… Continue ->

Published 2019-03-18 by Tom Winter

Published on: Mar 18, 2019 @ 13:46 – Angel Guerra Cabrera, in Jornada The aggression of foreign powers gives the peoples in revolution the possibility of raising their political consciousness and self-esteem, increasing their will and culture of resistance and affirming their ability to defeat very powerful enemies. Either they strengthen themselves against the intervention, or they are defeated by it and by the counterrevolution. The Venezuelan people have been fueled by almost two decades of fierce hostility from the imperialism of the United States, its allies and lackeys. It has been attacked on multiple fronts such as economic war, media… Continue ->

Published 2019-03-18 by Joaquin Flores

CAIRO – Russia has signed a contract with Egypt for the supply of several dozen heavy Su-35 multi-role fighters, according to two top managers of defense industry enterprises. According to them, the relevant agreement covers the supply of “over two dozen machines” and related parts to them in the sum of about $ 2 billion, entered into force at the end of 2018, and deliveries can begin as early as 2020–2021. The sources declined to disclose the cost of the contract, but noted that it “guarantees the capacity utilization of the manufacturer of the machine, the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant, for… Continue ->

Published 2019-03-18 by Joaquin Flores

KIEV – Published on: Mar 18, 2019 @ 07:29 – On March 17th, a procession of worshipers of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate took place in Kiev. According to Strana.ua, the procession was in honor of a holiday of Orthodoxy, which ends the first week of Great Lent, more than two thousand Kyivans took part. But the critical feature of this years holiday procession was the public re-declaration of the anathema against the Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew, his moves against the Church which have resulted in the present schism. From Lavra to the monument to Prince Vladimir,… Continue ->

Published 2019-03-18 by Joaquin Flores

KIEV – President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko promised that in the event of his victory in the elections, Crimea and Donbass will be returned to Ukraine. The promise-maker wrote on his Facebook page , he intends to return the lost territories “without bargaining and agreements.” “Ukraine will not make any bidding or any behind-the-scenes arrangements. And the Crimea will be returned to Ukraine. We are doing everything possible so that this is done as soon as possible, immediately after the presidential election ” Poroshenko said. This comes as elections are less than two weeks away, where polls have the incumbent trailing significantly behind… Continue ->

