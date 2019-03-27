Who will be the next Gauleiter of Ukraine? Will it be the drunken incompetent war criminal, “Porky” Poroshenko? Will it be foul-mouthed ex-convict and aspiring mass murderer “Suka” Tymoshenko, or professional clown and Kolomoisky lapdog, “Zero” Zelensky? The only thing we know for sure is they’re all nazis and sell their nation and their asses to their masters in the West, and that whoever wins, the election in Ukraine (like in the USA) will be rigged. Let’s take a look at this parade of clowns…
Russell 'Texas' Bonner Bentley is a writer at Fort Russ News, and based in Donetsk, Novorossia since December 2014. From January to June 2015 he served in the Essence of Time combat unit of the Novorussian Armed Forces (NAF). He served at the Donetsk airport and Spartak as a rifleman and RPG gunner. Today he is an information warrior, and previously wrote for DONi News. "The war in Donbass is only one Front in a global war."
