Trending

EurasiaDonbass

TEXAS: VIDEO – DPR, Venezuela, France’s Yellow Vests & the USA – WHAT IT TAKES TO WIN!

By Russell Bentley
0 1,501

As the heroic Yellow Jackets in France continue their protests, as Venezuela defends itself from a fascist coup attempt, as the DPR continues to face ukrop nazi attack, where are the good people in the USA who should be standing with us? Are there any left?

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Russell Bentley17 posts 0 comments

Russell 'Texas' Bonner Bentley is a writer at Fort Russ News, and based in Donetsk, Novorossia since December 2014. From January to June 2015 he served in the Essence of Time combat unit of the Novorussian Armed Forces (NAF). He served at the Donetsk airport and Spartak as a rifleman and RPG gunner. Today he is an information warrior, and previously wrote for DONi News. "The war in Donbass is only one Front in a global war."

I am now doing Information Warfare for the Donetsk People's Republic. The war in Donbass is only one Front in a global war.

You might also like More from author
Comments