As the heroic Yellow Jackets in France continue their protests, as Venezuela defends itself from a fascist coup attempt, as the DPR continues to face ukrop nazi attack, where are the good people in the USA who should be standing with us? Are there any left?
Trending
- MAJOR: US EXPANDS OCCUPATION OF IRAQ – BUILDS TWO NEW BASES
- TEXAS: VIDEO – DPR, Venezuela, France’s Yellow Vests & the USA – WHAT IT TAKES TO WIN!
- Canada’s Space Gambit and the Unraveling of Britain’s Great Game
- Does Pakistan’s ‘Good-will’ Repatriation of Downed Pilot mean ‘De-escalation’? Here’s why Not
- CRUMBLING JUNTA? Ukrainian Presidential Candidate Boyko Wants Minsk II to be Enforced
- Poroshenko Losing Support Among U.S Backers, time in power now limited
- The FRN Daily News Brief 2019-03-01
- Guaidó, a President Without Territory, Without an Army – But With the Bitter Taste of Defeat
- Is Putin Getting Ready? Yes, Russia’s Finances mean it’s Prepared for WAR
- Axis of Resistance: Iraq Rejects U.S Calls for Sanctions on Iran