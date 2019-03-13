Syrian forces find mines, explosive devices left by Daesh in al-Sukhna, Palmyra

DAMASCUS – Syrian authorities found on Tuesday tens of mines and explosive devices in al-Sukhna city and its surroundings, 80 km east of Palmyra, left by Deash terrorists before leaving the city in front of Syrian Arab Army strikes.
An expert in dismantling the mines said that the authorities found a big quantity of mines and explosive devices, of different volumes and kinds that weigh between 50-100 kg, all filled with C4 and TNT.
The expert added that the engineering units are dismantling those mines and exploding them in order to secure the whole region preparing for the return of families to their homes.
