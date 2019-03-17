SYRIA: U.S Backed Terrorists in Idlib Increase Shelling of Civilian Areas

LATTAKIA, Syria – Violations of the ceasefire by illegal armed groups backed by the US and nominally de-escalated by Turkey, over the past day were recorded in 10 places, coming from the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, the head of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties in the SAR, Major General Viktor Kupchishin said today on Sunday, March 17th, 2019.

“During the day, the militants attacked the settlements of Hajsh Esh-Sharqi, Dahar-Abu-Asad and Jubb-ez-Zarur of Latakia province, Scalbiah (two times) by Hama, Dreib, Sukkari, Umm er Rjim, El-Fayil provinces and Niha of Idlib Province, as well as the city of Aleppo (three times),” he said.

Kupchishin said that as of March 16, 56,856 Syrians who had evaded the duties of military service, including among refugees and former members of illegal armed groups, had been granted amnesty in Syria.

He recalled that in order to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe, for the unimpeded return of temporarily displaced persons from the Al-Tanf zone to the places of their permanent residence, the humanitarian corridor and the Jleb mobile checkpoint were set up, where specially formed bus columns were sent.

“The refusal of the American side to guarantee the safe exit of refugees from the Er-Rukban camp through the US-controlled 55-kilometer zone around the base at Al-Tanf and to ensure their right to free (without payment) access to places of permanent residence disrupts the most important humanitarian rescue operation Syrian citizens “, aid Kupchishin.

He also stressed that the unbearable living conditions of the population of the camp are exacerbated by violence from the militants of the radical armed groups controlled by the United States.

*file photo used for illustration