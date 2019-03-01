Strategic Preparations: Maduro Moves PDVSA Headquarters to Moscow

CARACAS – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro decided to close the Lisbon office of the state-owned oil company PDVSA and transfer it to Moscow. This was reported by the vice-president of the country Delcy Rodriguez.

“I would like to state that President Nicolas Maduro ordered the PDVSA office in Lisbon to close this office and move the office to Moscow,” she said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, RIA Novosti reports.

The meeting of the Venezuelan Vice-President with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry was held on March 1 in Moscow. During the talks, Lavrov conveyed words of support from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Venezuelan president.

On January 23, against the background of opposition protests in Venezuela, Parliament Speaker Guaido declared himself the interim president. Politics was supported by the United States. In response, Maduro broke off diplomatic relations with Washington, accusing the White House of attempting a coup.

Maduro expressed support for Russia, Mexico, Bolivia, Cuba and China. Moscow called what is happening in Venezuela a quasi- coup with the participation of foreign countries. On February 12, Lavrov warned the United States against interfering in the internal affairs of Venezuela , including from military influence.

On February 22, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro thanked the Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the Pan American Health Organization for helping with life-saving pharmaceuticals for the needy.