Russian Military Distributes Humanitarian Aid in the Syrian Provinces of Quneitra and Hama

By Natalya Valhanskaya – Since the beginning of the settlement process, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the warring parties has carried out 2,076 humanitarian actions.

In the Syrian Arab Republic, work continues on the peaceful resolution of the conflict and the provision of comprehensive assistance to Syrian citizens in restoring peaceful life.

“Over the past day, representatives of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties held humanitarian actions in the settlements of Kseyb in the province of Quneitra and Mahard in the province of Hama, during which 500 food sets were issued to the needy residents,” the Russian Center for Reconciliation reported.

Since the beginning of the settlement process, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the warring parties has carried out 2,076 humanitarian actions. The total weight of humanitarian aid amounted to 3290.5 tons.

As part of the implementation of the decree of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, the SAR authorities continue to work on amnesty for those who evade from the duties of military service, including among refugees and former members of illegal armed groups. As of March 4, 2019, 56,277 people were granted amnesty.

Assistance is ongoing to rebuild infrastructure and create conditions for the return of refugees. As of March 4, 2019, 31,331 residential buildings, 142 medical and 823 educational institutions were restored. 1016.1 km of roads repaired.

“Refugees are returning to their former homes. With the assistance of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the warring parties, the work of ten checkpoints, including one air and one sea, was ensured. As of March 4, 2019, 225,477 people have returned, ”the message says.

- Advertisement -

In order to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the Er-Rukban refugee camp, for the voluntary and unimpeded return of temporarily displaced persons from the Al-Tanf zone to their places of permanent residence, a humanitarian corridor and a mobile checkpoint Jleb were established, which also includes specially formed columns of buses.

The Syrian government guaranteed the security of temporarily displaced persons and a simplified procedure for restoring documents.

Despite this, the exit of refugees from the Er-Rukban camp is still blocked – the US side does not allow buses to evacuate refugees and refuses to ensure the safety of the movement of humanitarian convoys inside the 55-kilometer zone around its base in Al-Tanf.

Violations of the established cessation of hostilities by illegal armed groups in the Idlib De-escalation Zone continue.

During the day, the militants attacked the settlements of Tauma, Castal-El-Bordzh, Jubb-e-Zarur, Royset-Iskander and Rush of Latakia province, Wrede, Ziyar and Tlelate of Aleppo province, Sukkari of Idlib province.

The Russian Reconciliation Center calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to abandon armed provocations and take the path of a peaceful settlement of the situation in the areas under their control.