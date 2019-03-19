CHELYABINSK – The Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region, Boris Dubrovsky, sent a request for resignation to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is stated in the appeal, published on his website.

“This is my personal decision,” the governor stressed.

Dubrovsky thanked his countrymen for their support and noted that he felt it all the time during his time in office.

“I am sure that I am doing the right thing. The Chelyabinsk region is a wonderful region, and I am happy that I had the opportunity to invest my work for the good of our region,” he stressed.

The Chelyabinsk Region borders Kazakhstan, with Highway M-36 (international designation) being a major and direct route connecting Astana to Chelyabinsk city. In related news, the president of Kazakhstan also announced his resignation just hours ago.

On March 18th, the Federal Anti-monopoly Service issued a decision on a case of collusion in public procurement for the repair of roads in the Chelyabinsk Region. According to the Ministry of Information, the participants in anti-competitive agreements are Dubrovsky, the regional ministry of road facilities and Yuzhuralmost, reports Interfax . Given how widespread this practice is in much of the world, including the Russian Federation, FRN considers the actual reasons behind this resignation to be presently unknown or resolved insofar as the public is concerned.