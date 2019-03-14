Russia Furthers Crackdown on US-backed Color-Revolution NGO ‘Open Russia’ – Navalny Protégé Searched and Detained
By Ilya Belous
By Ilya Belous – Soft Power has received information that in the early morning of March 14, 2019, the Investigation Committee and the regional police searched the offices of a member of the Sverdlovsk branch of Open Russia, Maxim Vernikov.
Let me remind you that in April 2017, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation recognized the organizations Open Russia Civic Movement, Open Russia (Public Network Movement “Open Russia” (United Kingdom) undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation.
The same law prohibits creating structural units of an undesirable organization in Russia, distributing its materials, and implementing its projects.
The law was written very clearly in relation to those who decided to contribute to the sabotage work of foreign funds against Russia. Previously for this they were normally assigned to house-arrest, at worst they were charged on the highest measure.
In modern Russia for treachery against the Motherland, for the first offense they only receive an “administrative” penalty, they can receive a fine from 5 to 20 thousand rubles. If they reveal their participation in the activities of an undesirable organization a second time, they again face administrative liability.
And only for especially hard-nosed and dull citizens, such as Maxim Vernikov, if a person has already been given notice twice during the year, the law provides for the most serious measures – from a fine of 300 thousand rubles and forced labor to a high-security prison for a period of two to six years.
However, our law enforcement sources report that conducting a search of Vernikov is connected precisely with the initiation of a criminal case under article 284.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Carrying out activities in the Russian Federation of a foreign or international nongovernmental organization activities. “
IT IS NOTEWORTHY THAT THE CASE OF THE CRIMINAL PROSECUTION OF MAXIM VERNIKOV WILL BE THE SECOND, AFTER ANASTASIA SHEVCHENKO , A PRECEDENT IN HISTORY, SINCE THE RELEASE OF THE LAW IN 2015. CONGRATULATIONS, MAXIM, THIS IS A SUCCESS