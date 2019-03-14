Russia Furthers Crackdown on US-backed Color-Revolution NGO ‘Open Russia’ – Navalny Protégé Searched and Detained

The same law prohibits creating structural units of an undesirable organization in Russia, distributing its materials, and implementing its projects.

The law was written very clearly in relation to those who decided to contribute to the sabotage work of foreign funds against Russia. Previously for this they were normally assigned to house-arrest, at worst they were charged on the highest measure.

In modern Russia for treachery against the Motherland, for the first offense they only receive an “administrative” penalty, they can receive a fine from 5 to 20 thousand rubles. If they reveal their participation in the activities of an undesirable organization a second time, they again face administrative liability.