Russia Bans Boeing 737 Max citing Serious Safety Concerns

The Russian Federation has closed its airspace for the Boeing 737 Max. The Russian Federation did it after a number of countries after the tragedy with this model of the ship near the city of Debre Zeit.

The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) banned the flights of “Boeing” in the Russian sky, up to a special order. This was announced by the head of department, Alexander Neradko.

He said that the Rosaviatsiya sent out NOTAM notifications (Notice to airmen, notices of changes in the rules of air navigation – ed.) on the prohibition of Boeing 737 Max flights.

The reason for the closure of the skies to the new “Boeing” was that in a number of countries accidents occurred with this model of aircraft: the crash of the flight of the Indonesian airline from Jakarta to Pankalpinang, and the crash of anther flight which happened near the Ethiopian city of Debre-Zeit , carrying 157 people .

Meanwhile, Boeing itself – under public and international pressure – has just ordered that all Boeings of this make be grounded until a further investigation of its problems are completed. It is possible that this will result in a recall.

Boeing stock has seen, in recent days, a sudden crash.