Privatization for Dummies – The Nuts & Bolts of The World’s Biggest Scam

The nuts and bolts of the world’s biggest scam

Ok, so the EU & USA demand all ‘democratic’ states ‘privatize’ their assets to belong to the ‘club’ of the truly civilized. The point of this privatization is to ‘increase competition’ which, according the history of economics we all were taught, via the several ‘privileged to live in a democracy’ state mandated educations, is to prevent monopolies gouging the consumer and keep competition & prices ‘fair.’ According to the ‘metadata rules’ of this gig, we should all remain duly impressed with the idea this is a humane system affording opportunity for everyone to play the game on a level field with no unethical advantage made available to any participating party.

Enter the EU together with the multinational corporation (and the USA as ‘strong-arm’ enforcer), post cold-war world and in general terms it actually goes more along the lines of this:

The former Warsaw pact (& other non-NATO) regimes of Europe inherit state owned resources and utilities. Corruption is endemic and infrastructure dated (however adequate) but the price of electricity is cheap and the poor of the rural population are in a position to survive via developing community self-sufficiency (personal and regional sovereignty) in a local farm-to-market economy with the many farms repatriated to the heirs of the pre-socialist owners. Then, enter ‘privatization.’

First, the formerly socialist states governments are pressured to ‘divest’ themselves of ownership over the utilities. What this ‘first step’ towards EU membership means is, those corporations with hundreds of millions in ‘investment cash’ are invited to buy the state’s assets. The state was non-profit but for tax beyond infrastructure maintenance (supporting other state institutions, e.g. education & military) but suddenly that is all changed. The new ownership demands a profit margin in addition to infrastructure maintenance and the ‘profit’ begins flowing out of the national economy and into the pockets of multinational corporate shareholders, or the 1% of the ‘liberal democracies’ population who actually hold a monopoly of wealth over Western society. When ‘private’ control of the infrastructure is consolidated over the nation, the state must raise taxes on land, production & commerce over the common citizenry to support state institutions, because the privatized infrastructure is in the hands of powerful lobbies with direct access to the political structures; where corrupt but ‘legal’ practices provide for ‘tax incentives’ (often amounting to paying little tax, no tax or even the state subsidizing the corporation) under various pretexts … for instance state subsidies for ‘infrastructure’ upgrades where work at greatly inflated prices are directed to politically favored businesses. Meanwhile the price of utilities skyrocket, stressing ordinary citizens (poor by Western standards in a period of system transition.)

As these states are prodded to ‘progress’ towards ‘competitive’ economies, other assets are surrendered to exploitation, where state owned arable land is turned over to business partners of the elite (1%) and the World Bank and the International Money Fund are employed to subject the state to debt slavery; whilst laundering the facts surrounding people unethically dispossessed of their lands is, with false reporting, facilitated via corporate wedded intelligence agency infected arms of Western governments such as USAID and the UK’s Department for International Development (who are sometimes caught but this is not widely disseminated news.) [1]

When control over the state is consolidated by Western institutions where the EU and NATO serve as front & enforcer for multinational corporations instituting what amounts to de facto neocolonialism, the second order of robbery begins. Hundreds of thousands of independent farmers are driven off their lands by the European Union’s ‘sanitary regulations’ demand of modernization requiring equipment and infrastructure upgrades the small farmers and their communities cannot afford. Economically displaced, these people become migrant workers typically employed in manual labor such as the construction industry in the more rapidly developing states or become demographic substitute workers in developed states in the North of the EU where the birth rate is in decline. The carryover consequence of this second level of robbery is several-fold; food sovereignty is surrendered to multinational corporate dictated farming in league with the likes of Monsanto & Syngenta; food supply is no longer localized (direct farm to market) but reflects increased prices of ‘globalized’ import/export transportation costs; the new EU dictated ‘sanitary’ food supply is poisoned with big business enriching agri-chemicals (e.g. glysophate); the new, intensive corporate mono-culture farming degrades the land and environment, especially polluting water resources; and certainly not least, these new EU member nations lose generations of farming knowledge in twenty short years with the nations’ former farmers’ children dispossessed of growing up immersed in traditional agriculture that could/should have been converted to ‘bio’ (organic) farming method, but instead the loss of knowledge in the populace cementing the nation in corporate servitude (it all comes back to food sovereignty, by now severely, dangerously degraded.)

Throughout the process of implementing this preceding, the EU’s anti-corruption rhetoric is actually so much hyperbole, the real problem for the EU institutions isn’t with corruption but with corruption practiced incompetently and/or openly; Brussels’ anti-corruption reports have been shelved and are no longer released for the reasons the obscene amount of one hundred twenty billion Euro per year was by several competent accounts far below the actual level AND growing worse for each reporting period, since the last report was released in 2014 (the report scheduled for 2016 has been withheld from the public and there hasn’t been an EU produced report since.) [2], [3]

But in actuality, at the meta-level, it is much worse than this.

The Symbiotic Relationship

In any of the several ‘independent’ corruption level indexes produced by ‘transparency’ NGOs, there is a classic misdirection where one will see the graphs pointing to the Northern European states as ‘least corrupt.’ What is missing is the relevant data on what could be called ‘transcendent corruption’ where the several northern EU states appear to have captured and exercise (with impunity) control over the entire corrupt business from the top.

It was the American Dulles brothers set the standard. Those intimately familiar with 20th Century European history should know the Dulles brothers, Allen and John Foster Dulles, pre World War II business careers stink as high as the heavens, here’s a thumbnail sketch…

“Early in 1933, both Dulles brothers attended a meeting in Germany where German industrialists agreed to back Hitler’s bid for power in exchange for his pledge to break the German unions. A few months later, John Foster Dulles negotiated a deal with Hitler’s economics minister whereby all German trade with the United States would be coordinated through a syndicate headed by [Dulles brothers’ business associate] Averell Harriman’s cousin. With the Nazis enforcing a favorable climate for business, the profits for Thyssen and other companies soared, and the [Dulles brothers’ client] Union Banking Corporation increasingly became a Nazi money-laundering machine. In 1934, George Herbert Walker placed Prescott Bush on Union Bank’s board of directors, and Bush and Harriman also began to use the bank as the basis for a complex and deceptive system of holding companies … Rather than advising Walker and Harriman to divest themselves of these tainted assets, Prescott Bush hired Allen Dulles to help conceal them. From 1937 on, the Dulles brothers would serve Bush and Harriman in all their covert dealings with Nazi firms. They also performed similar cloaking services for others, like the Rockefellers … they both funded and profited from Hitler’s crimes against humanity. However, their entire enterprise was corrupt in a more subtle sense as well, in that its very basis was financial fraud on an unprecedented scale. That would have been true even if Hitler had never come to power. The real significance of adding the Nazis to the equation was that it upped the stakes, both increasing the potential rewards for the participants [Dulles’ clients] and forcing them into increasingly elaborate deceptions to conceal their frauds” [4]

…followed by Hitler’s top Eastern Front spy turned into post-war Germany’s founding head of today’s Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND or German CIA)

“Dulles … led the push to save Reinhard Gehlen, Nazi head of intelligence on the Eastern Front and a genuine monster, from any post-war justice. Dulles then made certain Gehlen and his spies received a cozy embrace from the CIA, and helped push him to the top of West Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service” [5]

&

“at least 100 officers within the Gehlen organization were former SD or Gestapo officers” [6]

How’d that come about?

“From 1945-1947, elements in the US army conspired to maintain contacts with former German anti-communists in Europe and their German army commander, General Reinhard Gehlen. 5 men were involved of whom 3 (William J. Donovan, Allen Dulles and Frank Wisner) were representatives of the Wall St. overworld and also of the New York Social Register which listed the members of New York high society. They were awaiting a new agency to succeed Donovan’s Office of Strategic Services (OSS) and take over the Nazi’s ethnic armies in Eastern Europe. But the idea of a centralised intelligence agency encountered fierce competitive opposition from the FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover who was backed at first by elements of Army intelligence. Although it took 2 years to overcome their opponents, the Wall Street lawyers and bankers in Truman’s administration succeeded in 1947 in establishing CIA, which would report to the president through the new National Security Council (NSC). This new agency, based on the precedent and personnel of the OSS had been urged on Washington by the War/Peace studies of the Council of Foreign Relations in the early 1940s. It was reinforced by a report commissioned in 1945 by Navy Secretary James V. Forrestal. The report was written by Ferdinand Eberstadt who like Forrestal was a private Wall Street banker from the investment bank, Dylan Reed. As CIA director Richard Helms narrates in his memoirs Allen Dulles, then a Republican lawyer in Sullivan and Cromwell in New York was recruited in 1946 to draft proposals for the shape and direction what was to become the new CIA. in 1947 Dulles promptly formed an advisory group of 6 men, all but one of whom were Wall St investment bankers or lawyers” [7]

Yeah, all of this post-war ‘business’ stuff went on when CIA Director Allen Dulles brother & lifelong business partner, John Foster Dulles, was one of the most powerful men in the world and practically postwar Europe’s ‘overlord plenipotentiary’ as ‘General turned President’ Eisenhower’s Secretary of State. The result? The liberal democracies [NATO & EU states] intelligence agencies overtaken by (run on behalf of) rich corporate, Russophobe fascists wedded to international banking and multinational corporations comprising the liberal democracies ‘shadow government’ whose bought and/or blackmailed minions (bureaucrats) are collectively called the ‘deep state.’ Common citizens health & welfare mean zero, zip, nada to these people. This is the structure behind ‘privatization.’

Where do the symptoms jump out today? Both NATO and the EU’s intelligence apparatus are run by Germany’s foreign intelligence service:

✓ NATO’s intelligence chief, Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven, is a former head of Germany’s BND and son of Hitler’s last serving intelligence officer during the Battle for Berlin. [8]

✓ EU intelligence chief, Gerhard Conrad, is a German BND officer. [9]

Where & who are the EU’s Northern states ‘transcendent corruption’ (above the law) personalities represented in NATO? At the top, the past three NATO Secretary Generals are, in order of service from present to past:

Jens Stoltenberg, a former Prime Minister of Norway.

Ander Fogh Rasmussen, a former Prime Minister of Denmark.

Jaap de Hoop Sheffer, a former Foreign Minister of the Netherlands.

What crime do all of the above, intelligence chiefs and Secretaries General, share in common (other than current geopolitical crimes of the first magnitude, such as supporting the neo-nazis running Ukraine or lending support to framing Russia with false evidence like the ‘Steele Dossier’, Skripal poisonings and not least, Dutch intelligence writing the fiction surrounding the downing of MH17) ?

?

All are sitting quiet on the Western intelligence agencies participation in the practically solved but un-prosecuted murders of…

Dag Hammarskjold, a Secretary General of the United Nations. [10]

Olof Palme, a Prime Minister of Sweden. [11]

Bernt Carlsson, a United Nations Assistant Secretary General [12]

…each of which had stood in the way of Western liberal democracy based corporate multinationals looting nations for raw resources such as diamonds and yellow cake (uranium), a legacy of the Dulles brothers intelligence agencies & related political structures developed to benefit corporate greed.

It follows, when the EU and NATO come calling, the level of play surrounding ‘transcendent corruption’ is well understood by politicians (who’re briefed on the reality when arriving) at the top: including the real threat of assassination to those who ‘don’t play ball’ on the terms of certain multinational corporate entities behind ‘privatization.’

“Dag Hammarskjöld was on the point of getting something done when they killed him” -former USA President Harry Truman [13]

