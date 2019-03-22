Poverty in Russia falls to five-year low, public sector wages set to rise

MOSCOW – The poverty level in Russia in 2018 decreased to 12.9% (18.9 million people), returning to the 2014 figures. This was reported to RBC on Thursday, March 21st, with reference to the statistical report of Rosstat .

In 2017, 13.2% of the country’s population (19.3 million people) were considered poor.

“Year by year, there has been a slight decrease in poverty – by 0.3% percentage points, to 12.9% of the population,” the agency’s experts quote quotes RBC .

On March 13th, it became known that Rosstat will consider the idea of ​​changing the method of calculating the real incomes of the country’s residents, the reason for this was a statistical drop in the income of Russians for several years in a row – from 2014 to 2018.

In related news, public sector wages are set to increase by 4.3%. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev instructed federal government agencies to take measures to increase public sector wages by 4.3% from October 1st. The order was published on the official legal information portal on Tuesday, March 19th.

The document states that the indexation will affect the salaries of employees of federal, state, social services, and autonomous institutions, as well as the civilian personnel of military units, institutions and divisions of federal executive bodies.

As noted by TASS , the indexation of salaries was provided for in the budget for 2019 and for the planning period 2020 and 2021. It is expected that, in general, the increase will cover more than 2 million workers at the federal level – social and scientific institutions, Rospotrebnadzor hygiene centers, emergency rescue centers, veterinary laboratories and others.

A day earlier, on March 18th, Medvedev approved the indexation rate of social pensions from April 1, 2019. The decree signed by him says that payments will grow by 2% from the beginning of April .