Poroshenko’s Election Panic: Claims only he has the power to return Crimea to Ukraine

KIEV – President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko promised that in the event of his victory in the elections, Crimea and Donbass will be returned to Ukraine.

The promise-maker wrote on his Facebook page , he intends to return the lost territories “without bargaining and agreements.“

“Ukraine will not make any bidding or any behind-the-scenes arrangements. And the Crimea will be returned to Ukraine. We are doing everything possible so that this is done as soon as possible, immediately after the presidential election ” Poroshenko said.

This comes as elections are less than two weeks away, where polls have the incumbent trailing significantly behind the Jewish comedian and actor, Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky won the hearts of a sizable portion of the population by playing a warm-hearted, thoughtful but decisive ‘moral’ Ukrainian president on a hit television series several years ago, at a time when frustrations with Poroshenko’s failed Euro-integration began to climax.

However, Poroshenko hopes that voters will hear his plea that the return of the peninsula is possible only if he remains in power, since all of his political rivals are “agents of the Kremlin.” Poroshenko had previously accused them of having seized power in Kiev, they would immediately run to take the Crimea to Vladimir Putin .

“He very much hopes that anyone will be elected, but not Poroshenko, so that the new Ukrainian government crawls on its knees and gives it the Crimea. My position – will not wait. We will liberate Crimea, ” the president concluded.

Prior to this, during a meeting with voters in Kiev, Poroshenko promised to return the Crimea and Donbass to Ukraine by peaceful means.

“I will return the occupied territories by political and diplomatic means. When Putin sees that the Ukrainians in the elections voted against surrender, he will simply have to agree to the UN blue helmets and our other proposals, ”he addressed the crowd.

Statements about the plans to return the Crimea and the Donbass head of state makes the campaign. Presidential elections in Ukraine should be held in two weeks, on March 31.

Poroshenko previously thanked Western and European partners for new sanctions against Russia, calling them a “powerful and triune transatlantic strike.”