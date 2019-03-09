Trending

PAY FOR YOUR OCCUPATION! Trump Proposes 150% Tribute for its EU Satellites

By Joaquin Flores
WASHINGTON – On March 8th President Donald Trump proposed during a discussion with Czech Prime Minister Babis, that every country in the European Union, where American soldiers are stationed, will have to pay the United States 150% of the cost of their maintenance. In direct terms, that is the billed cost plus 50%.

The first details of the negotiations between the US President and Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis became known. Now the White House is working on a system according to which each country in which American soldiers are stationed will have to pay 150 percent of the cost of their maintenance. Bloomberg informers call this system “Expenses + 50”. The Polish website Onet.pl writes in an article entitled “Do you want to have a US base in your country? It will be very expensive. ”

“If the White House really decides to introduce such a system, it will cause a big political storm in NATO and other allied countries. Almost certainly, some countries will not dare to incur such high expenses, ”

Germany today pays less than a third of the $1 billion spent annually on the maintenance of US bases in Germany. However, according to unofficial information from the White House, countries that pursue a foreign policy “very closely connected with the United States,” can count on a discount.

Warsaw media expressed the hope that Poland is just such a country, citing as an example the initiative of Andrzej Duda to build a permanent US base in the country, named after Trump – to be called ‘Fort Trump’.

 

Joaquin Flores 1336 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

