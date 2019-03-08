By Anton Orlovsky

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is already crawling on his knees to the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, to help him win the upcoming elections. Despite the fact that the Russian president has already several times announced that he does not want to participate in Poroshenko’s election campaign, Poroshenko regularly forgets

This time, the oligarch raised the topic of the integrity of Ukraine. According to the press service of the Ukrainian leader, he turned to Putin.

“We, Ukrainians, will fight to return Ukrainian land back to Ukraine, and return the Ukrainian flag and Ukrainian sovereignty to the occupied territories. Listen, we will not give up either the Crimea, or the Donbass, nor Odessa, nor the sea — neither Black, nor Azov, nor our land, ” the president said.

Interestingly, this is exactly the way the oligarch-president tries to attract attention. He cannot boast of any notable results and resorts to the most typical manipulation.

Poroshenko is trying to show himself in front of the people a strong leader. Like, he can speak on equal terms even with the president of a great power.

However, the population, at least part of it, is against the oligarch continuing to lead the country. Yesterday, in the center of Kiev, the nationalists placed a huge banner calling for the imprisonment of Petro Poroshenko and the deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleg Gladkovsky and his son Igor.

So, no matter how Poroshenko would like to achieve the support of the population and the measures he takes, he still does not achieve the goal.

Probably have to still pack a suitcase. The other day in Kiev they reported that Poroshenko made Moscow a secret offer.

At the press conference “The Final Phase of the Presidential Election: Dramatic Aggravation and Risks to Democratic Will”, the head of the sociological service “Ukrainian Barometer” Viktor Nebozhenko publicly stated that the Ukrainian oligarch had held secret talks with Russia and the United States. By calling Putin, he promised that in the new term he would “push through the Minsk agreements” if Moscow provided him with the necessary support.

Nebozhenko also added that Poroshenko proposed to the President of the Russian Federation to appoint Viktor Medvedchuk as curator for the Donbas from Kiev.