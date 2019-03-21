Opinion: U.S Nuclear Brinkmanship with Russia is Dangerously Common

By Dragoljub Bosnic – The U.S has just been slammed by the Russian presidency and foreign ministry for its mock nuclear attacks on the Baltic Fleet. These are plain and simply provocations.

That’s how the US Armed Forces antagonize other countries. They send ships, aircraft or so-called task groups so close to the target’s borders that anyone with a half-functioning brain would respond to this. That’s how we get ridiculous news of “aggression” on part of Russia, Iran, Venezuela or any other country which is an obstacle to complete dominance of the “world’s sole superpower”, as the Americans (ever so modestly) like to style themselves. Russian “aggression” in the Baltics and the Black Sea, Venezuelan “aggression” in the Caribbean, Iranian (formerly know as PERSIA) “aggression” in the PERSIAN Gulf, etc.

So we constantly see these “aggressive actions” on part of the rest of the world, but never on part of America. Wherever it goes, America “protects, brings stability” etc (but we never get a clear answer to a bunch of WH questions any sane and self aware person would ask regarding as to what America is “protecting” and against whom, and who exactly is causing this “instability”). Many wars the Americans started have been denounced later on, even by their own government, but unfortunately, only when it was deemed politically suitable. The best example is Vietnam. The Americans brought immense destruction to Vietnam.

More than 4 million people were killed in a war which was started as a response to a non-existent event (so-called Tonkin Bay incident). It never happened. CIA itself admitted this in a declassified report in 2005. Just “in time” for America to start a very convenient strategic thaw with Vietnam (which is a major Southeast Asian power). Vietnam has had a very long and very complicated relationship with China, and is thus a perfect candidate to be at the forefront of the sanitary cordon along China’s southern and eastern borders, in which the US has been investing heavily in the past 15-20 years. Vietnam, although much smaller when compared to its neighboring juggernaut to the north, is anything but weak and defenseless. It is not a well known fact that Vietnam not just managed to defend itself form US invasion (previously from French and Japanese Imperialism), but it also managed to defeat a Chinese invasion force in 1979-80, just a few years after the Vietnam War was over (1975). This war was endorsed by the Americans, who wanted to exploit the then-significant Sino-Soviet split (Vietnam was allied to the USSR at the time, with China being secretly aligned with the West, up until the late ’80s).

Nowadays, however, the strategic situation is much different. With China becoming a full-blown superpower, Americans have started reactivating their old ASEAN and East Asian alliances. This has been very frustrating to the Chinese, who (up until recently) have been unable to control the sea trade routes, which are a life line of China’s unsurpassed economic boom. The geopolitical mess ensuing as the result of the complicated historical realities in the region has led to an unusual set of alliances, even among former bitter enemies. American diplomacy is very likely to use these divisions to its own advantage.

Wars are an essential part of the “Pax Americana” (with the word “pax” ironically meaning “peace” or “truce”), but as the world shifts to the end of the American Century, the Empire is becoming even more aggressive, fervently trying to sustain its dominance. This has been a typical trait of the falling Empires. But it was exactly at such times that these Empires have committed terrible atrocities.

This has become a concern among many nations of the world, especially lately, when even the relatively biased PEW Research Center conducted a poll in which the US was deemed the “most dangerous treat to world peace” by more than 60% of people in over 30 countries participating in the poll, many of which are long time US allies. So, despite its massive MSM and cultural influence (Hollywood being the most prominent example), military might and unsurpassed economic and financial influence, America is still viewed negatively by the vast majority of the world. Well, that tends to happen when you have spent only 17 years in peace since your country was founded and have spent the rest bombing and pillaging others.