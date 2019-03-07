Trending

MOSCOW: “Venezuela Successfully Avoided a Provocation by NOT Arresting Guaido”

By Joaquin Flores
MOSCOW – Alexander Schetinin, head of Latin American Affairs at the Russian Foreign Minsitry, told the RIA Novosti news agency that Venezuelan authorities avoided the provocation implied by the arrival of self-proclaimed President Juan Guaidó at Simón Bolívar International Airport,  by not arresting him. 

Schetinin said this as part of a broader statement against the continental reconfiguration strategy that the United States is carrying out, appealing again to the old Monroe Doctrine, in exact words of Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton. 

Since the self-proclamation of Guaidó, Russian foreign policy voices have warned about the growing possibility of a US military intervention in Venezuela, which would have negative effects for the stability of the region and for the Eurasian country’s own investments. 

According to Schetinin  regarding the return of Guaidó, the Venezuelan government avoided  “this provocation in a correct and beautiful way, I think shows that the Government of Maduro is totally willing to seek a peaceful solution without internal disasters “, in a clear message that seeks to derail the strategy of encirclement, asphyxia and military intervention led by the United States to weaken the agenda for dialogue in Venezuela that has broad international support. 

 

