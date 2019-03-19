Military Tech: Russia to Produce Terminator, T-90 as Fully Roboticized Drone Tanks
MOSCOW – The next conflict Russia fights, as it holds to its traditional area of influence, will feature fully automated, roboticized tanks that operate as aerial drones do today. They will likely be based upon the T-90 series, given its history as a high quality tank which is already produced in high volume, where issues of technique of production have already been ironed out. Likewise, we should also expect the BMPT Terminator, an anti-infantry tank-support, based on the T-72, to be fully roboticized in the next generation. Both are produced by the Uralvagonzavod firm, part of Russia’s military-industrial complex.
They will feature a combination of AI and human-controlled movements – the human component done by remote, by the use of scrambled 5G. Yesterday, China revealed they had conducted the world’s first brain surgery by 5G remote, from 3,000 kilometers away.
5G operates without lag, and feels the same as being there on location in terms of precision and dexterity.
The main battle tank of the Russian Federation T-90, or, as it is also called, “Vladimir”, will soon become fully roboticized and operated like a giant land-drone, said the general director of Uralvagonzavod, Alexander Potapov.
The expert pointed out that currently the main Russian battle tank has such a high level of digital support that the next step in its modernization can only be “the transition to an unmanned model.”
According to Alexander Potapov, the T-90 is already “loaded with high tech.”
For almost ten years – from 2001 to 2010 – this Russian tank was the best-selling tank in the world.
The T-72 platform is used to build the BMPT Terminator, which is ideal for tank support in urban settings. This machine – still manned by humans – was used effectively in various conflicts. The Terminator is armed with Ataka-T Guided Weapon System, four 9M120 Ataka missile launchers, two 30 mm 2A42 autocannons, two AG-17D grenade launchers, and one coaxial 7.62 mm PKTM machine gun.
The BMPT is built on the chassis of the T-72 main battle tank which is used in large numbers by the Russian Army and has been manufactured under license by many other countries. The BMPT was designed based on combat experience gained during the Soviet–Afghan War and the First Chechen War. Multiple prototypes of a tank support combat vehicle were created prior to the design of the current BMPT.
The next phase of Terminator production will integrate 5G capable control via proxy location, and integrate the latest AI used in self-driving cars for basic navigation. Remote drivers, from a safe location, will be able to operate numerous vehicles simultaneously – virtually ‘beaming in’ to the drivers seat through virtual reality when human directed activities are required. However, looking into the near future, there will no longer be a need for human beings.