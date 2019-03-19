Military Tech: Russia to Produce Terminator, T-90 as Fully Roboticized Drone Tanks

MOSCOW – The next conflict Russia fights, as it holds to its traditional area of influence, will feature fully automated, roboticized tanks that operate as aerial drones do today. They will likely be based upon the T-90 series, given its history as a high quality tank which is already produced in high volume, where issues of technique of production have already been ironed out. Likewise, we should also expect the BMPT Terminator, an anti-infantry tank-support, based on the T-72, to be fully roboticized in the next generation. Both are produced by the Uralvagonzavod firm, part of Russia’s military-industrial complex.

They will feature a combination of AI and human-controlled movements – the human component done by remote, by the use of scrambled 5G. Yesterday, China revealed they had conducted the world’s first brain surgery by 5G remote, from 3,000 kilometers away.

5G operates without lag, and feels the same as being there on location in terms of precision and dexterity.

The main battle tank of the Russian Federation T-90, or, as it is also called, “Vladimir”, will soon become fully roboticized and operated like a giant land-drone, said the general director of Uralvagonzavod, Alexander Potapov.

The expert pointed out that currently the main Russian battle tank has such a high level of digital support that the next step in its modernization can only be “the transition to an unmanned model.”

According to Alexander Potapov, the T-90 is already “loaded with high tech.”