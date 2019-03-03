MAJOR: Venezuela Accuses UNHCR of Covering for PARAMILITARY INVASION PLAN

CARACAS – The Protector of the state Táchira, Freddy Bernal, announced that irregular groups of mercenaries and paramilitaries are now being organized today in the Colombian region of Norte de Santander with the aim of venturing into Venezuela.

CARACAS – The Protector of the state Táchira, Freddy Bernal, announced that irregular groups of mercenaries and paramilitaries are now being organized today in the Colombian region of Norte de Santander with the aim of venturing into Venezuela.

Bernal said that in three hotels in the town of Cúcuta remain about 435 Venezuelan individuals, among which there are some deserters and paramilitary mercenaries, who are in fact funded by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

The leader of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) stressed the importance of the UNHCR clarifying on whether it really has relations with these people, coordinated by the general (retired) and fugitive from Venezuelan justice, Clíver Alcalá Cordones.

According to intelligence information provided by Venezuela-sympathetic sources within the Colombian National Police (this is huge in itself, – ed. J. Flores), these irregular groups would be directed to execute raiding actions on Venezuelan territory.

“I want to warn the international community that a form of war against Venezuela is being prepared to cause internal chaos through the incursion of paramilitaries, mercenaries and some traitors,” said Bernal, who attributed the responsibility of those plans to the United States government.

He said that preparations are underway to attack civilian and military targets in Venezuelan territory in order to generate chaos and destabilization, in a formula of aggression that would include the targeted assassination of political leaders and military officers.

He also stated that the Colombian government protects those paramilitary groups that constitute the spearhead in the aggression against Venezuela.

He also assured that after the violent events reported in the “humanitarian aid” operation of February 23rd, the border with the neighboring country is “absolutely controlled” on the Venezuelan side.

He also stressed that the FANB has the capacity to guard the border and preserve peace in the territory of Venezuela, with the support of the organized people and the Bolivarian National Militia.

The representative of Venezuela in the UN, Samuel Moncada, on Thursday denounced before the Security Council specific maneuvers Washington has conducted to induce an “indirect and mercenary war” in the country through armed irregular groups.

Moncada said that spokesmen of the administration of Donald Trump manipulates the figures of alleged deserters of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) in order to justify the formation of a so-called Army of Liberation of Venezuela in Colombian territory.

“The organizers of this criminal armed group make a public display in the Colombian media with total impunity,” the diplomat said.

In December of last year, President Nicolás Maduro revealed that around 734 mercenaries were preparing on the territory of Nueva Granada, Colombia.