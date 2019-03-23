MAJOR: Trump Defends North Korea – Opposes ‘Deep State’ U.S Treasury Department Scheme to Increase Sanctions on DPRK

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump spoke out against the plans of the US Treasury Department, headed by Steven Mnuchin, to impose additional sanctions against North Korea. The head of the White House considered these measures superfluous and forbade the imposition of further restrictions.

This move further publicizes the internal row between Mnuchin and Trump. Critics of Mnuchin believe him to be a part of the ‘deep state’, a popular explanation which details the ongoing intra-elite power struggle in the U.S, among Trump’s supporters.

Trump and Kim Jong-un apparently agree that peace talks between the two nations, talks which could also expedite the official end of the Korean civil war and lead towards a reunification of the two Koreas, are being frustrated by the moves of Mnuchin, Bolton, and Pompeo.

“It was announced today by the U.S. Treasury that additional large scale Sanctions would be added to those already existing Sanctions on North Korea. I have today ordered the withdrawal of those additional Sanctions! “- Trump wrote on Twitter.

“President Trump likes Chairman Kim,” the White House added.

He at Trump did not specify what kind of additional sanctions in question. “Representatives of the Ministry of Finance and the White House could not promptly clarify exactly what sanctions the president recalled,” reports Bloomberg.

American sanctions have become a stumbling block in the negotiations between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi. The summit was considered a failure by many analysts, but the reasons for the failure appear to point in the direction of the ‘deep state’ hypothesis promoted by Trump’s supporters.

According to the DPRK MFA, initially the American side insisted that the sanctions could be lifted with the condition that they would be re-instituted if the DPRK resumed its nuclear development.

But later, according to the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) during an extended meeting, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Assistant President for National Security John Bolton “introduced an atmosphere of hostility and mistrust than created obstacles to constructive efforts for the talks of the DPRK and US Supreme Leaders, as a result the summit ended without any meaningful result “.