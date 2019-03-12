MAJOR: Saudi Forces Kill 21 Yemeni Women, Children – Iran denounces ‘Savage Attack’

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi strongly condemned the Saudi-led coalition for a recent attack that killed at least 21 Yemeni women and children, describing it as a “savage” attack.

In a statement released on Monday, Qassemi deplored the continued silence of international organizations and Western-backed human rights groups on the inhumane crimes of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

“The voice of innocent women and children of Yemen, who after years of suffering from famine and impacts of the human tragedy in the country are victimized each day in the most brutal manner possible with the weapons donated and sold by some Western countries to the invaders, is not heard as long as they are alive,” he said.

However, the Yemeni civilians’ deaths prove false claims of self-proclaimed human rights defenders who are complicit in the crimes committed in the country, the spokesman added. This refers to an entire Arab League and Western NGO industrial complex that promotes human rights in activism and news marketed at western audiences, but which has all but ignored the crimes of Saudi Arabia against the Yemeni people.

Saudi warplanes attacked and destroyed a house full of hiding civilians in Yemen’s northwestern province of Hajjah on Sunday, killing at least 21 civilians within. Locals say the victims were 20 women and a child.

Tribesmen familiar with the situation said that the house, in Tallan village, was commonly used by the women in the village to hide during clashes in the area.

Yemen’s defenseless people have been under massive attacks by the coalition for about four years but Riyadh has reached none of its objectives in Yemen so far.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced in a statement on March 25 that the war had left 600,000 civilians dead and injured until then. The war and the accompanying blockade have also caused famine across Yemen.

Image from a 2018 anti-Saudi intervention protest in Yemen, for illustrative purposes