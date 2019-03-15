Trending

MAJOR: Russian Foreign Ministry says Venezuela power outage was staged from abroad

Attackers took advantage of control system made in the west

By Tom Winter
Maria Zakharova, official spokesperson for the RF Foreign Ministry
Zakharova: blackout in Venezuela staged from abroad
Today at 14:11,

The massive outage in Venezuela was organized from the outside. This was stated at a briefing by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

The diplomat noted that the attack on the country’s electric-energy sector was made from abroad. The attackers took advantage of the control and monitoring equipment of the main electrical distribution stations, which were produced in a western state.

“As I understand it, in Canada,” Zakharova clarified. The Foreign Ministry believes that the organizers of the sabotage are now responsible for the deaths of people.

“We hope that this responsibility will sooner or later take the form of a court sentence,” said Maria Zakharova.

