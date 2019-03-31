MAJOR: Putin Signs Decree to Mobilize 135,000 into Russian Armed Forces

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the spring draft for military service in April-July, according to the document, 135 thousand people will go to the army.

From April 1st to July 15th, citizens of Russia aged between 18 and 27 years old will be called up for military service if they are not in reserves already and are subject to military service.

“The Government of the Russian Federation, the executive authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation and draft commissions ensure the implementation of activities related to the conscription of citizens of the Russian Federation,” the document said on the Kremlin website on March 30th .

- Advertisement -

The decree comes into force on the day of its official publication.

On February 21st, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, according to which, in 2019, citizens of the country in reserve should take part in military events. They, with the exception of verification, will be held on time, agreed by regional executive authorities.