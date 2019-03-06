MAJOR: Head of Ukrainian Army says Russia Preparing Invasion Force from ‘North, East, and South’

KIEV – The head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Viktor Muzhenko claimed that Russia was preparing for an invasion of the country from the north, east and south, earlier today on March 6th, in statements that aired on the Ukrainian TV channel “Direct”.

“The Russian side is completing the formation of strike groups on the borders of Ukraine which together with special forces units, will form the basis of an invading forces, as part of a Kremlin strategy,” said Muzhenko.

This attack would be by land and sea, and besides coming conventionally from Russian areas to the north-east and east of Ukraine, would also involve Russian and/or Belarusian forces deploying directly north from Belarus, and Russian ‘Soviet’ forces from Transnistria to the south-west, Muzhenko explained.

According to him, the mobility and adaptability of the Ukrainian army, together with the factor of the native land, is a strategic advantage over the troops of the invading side. Muzhenko appears not to contemplate, as reflected in his statement, that Russian strategists are former Soviet strategists and trained during the time that Ukraine was part of the USSR.

- Advertisement -

In December 2018, the president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, said that Russia allegedly deployed a group of 80,000 soldiers near the Ukrainian border. Then a member of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, Franz Klintsevich, called it utter nonsense.

The armed conflict in the south-east of Ukraine has been continuing since the spring of 2014. Residents of the region refused to recognize the new U.S coup-installed government, which changed in the country in February of the same year, and announced the creation of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). In response, Kiev began the so-called anti-terrorist operation against them, changing its name in April 2018 to the ‘operation of the combined forces’.

On December 19th, 2018, the UN published a report , according to which, over 4.5 years of conflict in eastern Ukraine, more than 3.3 thousand civilians died, and about 9 thousand people were injured. FRN’s reporting and estimates holds this number to be in excess of 10 times as many deaths, with both sides in the conflict having an interest in under-reporting civilian casualties.

FRN holds the claims of the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Viktor Muzhenko, to be unlikely. In three weeks, there will be major elections in Ukraine, which challenge Poroshenko’s rule. One possibility is that these sensational comments are intended to preserve the status quo and have a conservatizing affect among voters.