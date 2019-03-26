MAJOR: Has Venezuela Deployed Five S-300s to Thwart U.S Air Attack? A 2010 transfer is likely

FRN has just viewed reports from an Israeli private satellite intelligence firm, which they have also shared elements of on their public twitter, to the effect that Venezuela is already in possession of S-300 batteries, and has deployed them during this time of heightened tensions.

At face value, the reports made by private intelligence firms, as all intelligence reports, can be part of a misinformation campaign, or disinformation campaign. What is the necessary to perform is a search for Russian commentary and reportage on the same. As a result, FRN is of the strong opinion that indeed Venezuela is in possession of, and has deployed, S-300 systems to thwart off the potential U.S aerial attacks, for which it is infamously known. The S-300 is a proven-effective system, especially when equipped with upgrades, it is effective against 4th and 5th generation fighters and bombers.

Nicolás Maduro’s government is said to have deployed an S-300 anti-missile battery in Venezuela that it bought from the Russian government, Israeli defense consultancy ImageSat International reported on Sunday.

The Israeli consultant captured satellite images on March 20th that would reveal that the anti-missile shield entered operations at the Capitán Manuel Ríos air base near Caracas after the military trials for the Angostura Bicentennial, held between February 10th and 15th. FRN has corroborated that such trials took place at that day, but does not have information regarding the presence of S-300s.

The image published on the Twitter account of ImageSat International (See above) shows 5 S-300VM missile launchers, in addition to a 9s32ME radar system.

These are proven highly effective in taking down all known U.S fighters and many high-altitude bombers, especially when they are in a more prone, lower altitude position required to evade radar and similar altitude detection systems.

In its most modern version, the S-300VM is able to act autonomously and shoot down ballistic missiles at distances of up to 155 miles.

Likewise, the S-300VM includes a system of detection and designation of objectives composed of a command post, a radar and up to four systems of long and medium range anti-aircraft missiles that can attack up to 6 targets simultaneously.

The Israeli reports regarding the possession and deployment of the S-300 are highly credible, even if specific information as to their deployment locations is incorrect.