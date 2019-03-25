MAJOR: Bomb Explodes at U.S Military Base in Japan – Terrorism or Resistance?

The suspect’s actions in some way reflect – in an extreme form – growing sentiments among the Japanese. Back at the end of February, residents of Okinawa, by a majority vote, opposed the construction of a new airfield for American troops. Okinawa is the southernmost prefecture of Japan. In an attempt to mitigate the local’s frustration, PM Shinzo Abe has proposed to transfer the base elsewhere.

72 percent of the population (434.2 thousand people) voted against the transfer of the Futenma base to the Henoko area, 19.1 percent (114.9 thousand) voted for, 8.8 percent (52.6 thousand) abstained from either position. This is read by analysts as a general rejection of the U.S presence in Japan, regardless of the specific locations of bases.