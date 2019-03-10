Maduro’s Rebounding Support – Public Convinced that Electricity Black-Outs are Acts of U.S Terrorism, Sabotage

In parallel with the continuing large-scale disruption of the Venezuelan electricity industry, supporters of the current government and the opposition of the country hold numerous rallies. According to local observers, the political crisis in the Bolivarian Republic has all the signs of a protracted social conflict. The question is whether the scale of social conflict will remain manageable, and whether the authorities, led by Maduro, will continue to maintain the support of the majority of the citizens, which he presently enjoys.

That the recent acts of terrorism and/or sabotage of Venezuela’s electric grid were viewed as acts of foreign aggression, this has galvanized the public and apparently pushed undecided sections of the populace over to the pro-government side. This is according to FRN’s sources on the ground. The underlying dynamic revealed by these sources was previously demonstrated in the case of Syria. Although on a tremendously greater scale, once the violence in Syria was demonstrably foreign or foreign instigated in nature, Syrians increasingly rallied behind their present-existing civilian government, which was viewed as a guarantor of stability.

Likewise, the authorities, led by President Nicholas Maduro, linked their actions with the struggle of the Venezuelan people against “American imperialism”, led by the United States.

Meanwhile, as sources of the Atlanticist, Pro-American Associated Press agency in the South American country note, large-scale power outages “increased tensions between groups within the Venezuelan government itself, who accused each other of being responsible for the collapse of the power grid.”

“Hard times ahead,” said self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido , his opposition leader , who spoke to the crowd with a loudspeaker after security forces had previously dismantled the scene set by Maduro’s opponents.

According to Guaido, he plans to travel around Venezuela in search of support and “lay the foundation” for the next large-scale rally in Caracas. The self-declared and US backed pretender to the presidency of Venezuela also warned the crowd that he was awaiting more vigorous action by the Maduro government to put down the opposition.

This is a standard color-revolution/arab-spring tactic. Security actions taken by the government are forecasted to the public by the foreign backed opposition. The public is ‘inoculated’ so as to view government security measures as major signs that it is ‘losing legitimacy’. By this rubric, legitimacy equals power. While there is an element of truth to this, a government that can control insurrectionist violence while maintaining the support of the general public will be viewed as increasing legitimacy.

Meanwhile, during the Saturday rally, the Venezuelan president strengthened his public polemics against the Atlantic Council project, accurately calling him a “clown and puppet.”

“He is neither the president, nor anything else,” said Maduro, describing Guaido, accusing him and his allies in the United States of sabotage at the Guri Dam (in the state of Bolivar on the Caroni River), one of the world’s largest hydroelectric power plants and central link in the electricity system of Venezuela.

Maduro assured those present that the authorities eliminated 70 percent of what had been finally determined as a “cyber attack” late on March 7th, but last Saturday this “progress was lost when the attackers again struck.”

A large-scale power outage in Venezuela, coupled by a political crisis, continues for a third day. In the capital of the South American country of Caracas and the surrounding provinces on March 8thelectricity supply was restored only for a short time. Several subway lines are without power, failures are observed in the work of the Caracas International Airport. Power outages disrupted local telephone communications and the Internet. A critical situation is observed in those clinics that are not provided with their own electric generators. According to the information of the Venezuelan edition of El Tiempo, from November 2018 to February 2019, 79 patients died in hospitals in the South American country due to the effects of a power outage.

However, reports from El Tiempo must be treated with caution, as the publication is run by the family and interests close to the now deceased former opposition supporter, Adolfo Raúl Taylhardat.

Earlier, the national electric company Corpoelec officially established that the cause of the power outages was sabotage at the country’s largest hydroelectric station, regarding the situation as “part of the electric war against the state.”

On the same day, the legitimate and constitutional head of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, accused “American imperialism”, led by the United States, of involvement in the power outages in the country. Later, Venezuelan Minister of Communications and Information, Jorge Rodriguez, stated that a cyber attack on the Guri hydroelectric station led to a power outage.

Caracas did not hesitate to show to the Venezuelan public the approving remarks from Washington in connection with the troubles that befell the Venezuelans. Previously the international community was nearly convinced that the authorities of the United States were concerned about the needs of ordinary citizens of the Bolivarian Republic, sending “humanitarian aid” to the South American country. But in the aftermath of these remarks which came both before as ‘threats’, and after as ‘gloating’, such as comments from US Senator Marco Rubio who bragged that a power outage “causes catastrophic economic damage in the long term,” opinion has been considerably pushed in the direction of support for the Venezuelan government. “The blackout completely destroyed aluminum production in the country in the blink of an eye,” the Republican senator gleefully commented in admiration, earlier on his Twitter.