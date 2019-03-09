This essay is perhaps best introduced as describing where you WILL NOT find leadership and why. It is in an American historical context with superimposed Native American derived story-telling format; where interrelated metadata is strung together in such a way as to challenge the American expression of the Western cultural assumptions. It will be best understood by (and deliberately presents a challenge to) those fairly competent in the American historical & social context. However this essay might also be of interest to those international readers wishing to explore any of several aspects of the American character development, especially in regards to blind spots and related denial.

“Hope springs eternal” is a cynicism in folk proverb form. Interestingly, in my experience, this cynicism has been employed by persons ‘working fingers to the bone’ to right the USA ship of state against very long odds. In this regard the expression can be seen as a self-lampoon, based on principled action; where one’s devotion to pursue what is correct and honorable for the fact of any and all refusal to compromise ethics is at the core structure of one’s personal state. This person, although certainly not alone in such principled endeavor, is the exception, not the rule.

Insofar as another personality type, one that cynically exploits the ‘hope’ of simple, common people, that is the sociopath, in what amounts to an intra-social predator-prey relationship, it is the ‘prey’ most needs examining where ‘leadership’ intersects in relation to “Hope.” This thought is predicated on the fact we have arrived at a place of mass manipulation of humanity on a never before seen scale of propaganda, where leaders are manufactured, whether for selling ‘hope’ or for purpose of color revolution (exploiting hope) inter alia.

“The tremendous expansion of communications in the United States has given this Nation the world’s most penetrating and effective apparatus for the transmission of ideas. Every resident is constantly exposed to the impact of our vast network of communications which reach every corner of the country, no matter how remote or isolated. Words hammer continually at the eyes and ears of America. The United States has become a small room in which a single whisper is magnified thousands of times” -Edward Bernays, ‘The Engineering of Consent’

From Johannes Guttenberg to Marconi to Microsoft Explorer, in just under 600 years, referencing ability to manipulate via a human trait the atheist Richard Dawkins has attempted to explain away as ‘memes’ (a phenomenal order of information sharing that cannot be separated from spirit), the sociopaths’ tools to manipulate have increased in power exponentially.

The most common ‘hope’ (of common people) is a misnomer; it should be better expressed as ‘desire’ that is neither particularly pecuniary nor malignant. It is the desire to have a simple, uncomplicated and meaningful life where one works and is rewarded with a sense of security, within which there should be many small satisfactions that is antithesis of personal empire or the many complications that come with reaching beyond the walls of one’s home and borders of one’s community. This hypothetical person had been (in the modern mythology) described as the ‘salt of the earth’ or it could be said the farmer, the miller, the baker… all respected in small neighborhood with few to none aspiring to affairs of state or sitting in any senate.

Then, the ‘dark side’ of literacy manifest; like a cosmic vomit of goo … ‘freedom’ insists a libertine (not libertarian) corporate neo-feudalism push the little peoples’ face into consumerism until spirit suffocates and all that is sensible seems beyond reach.

It begins with allure and infatuation; the idea “progress” is the inevitable state of humanity, and thus common people are sucked into the machine of mass media where they become consequent debt slaves in actuality, having taken the bait of self-improvement to one’s lot. Perhaps the most cynical example in history of the USA is Blacks persuaded to give up 40 acres and a mule to migrate North and work in a factory where, in a short, subsequent generation or two, capital abandoned those very factories and left these people high and dry, with no marketable skill, and self-sufficiency (personal sovereignty) a mere memory. It was only a short time preceding this event the market crash of 1857 had upended the lives of countless Whites who’d bought ‘the dream’ and their ‘hope’ seen reduced to a ‘great awakening’ that failed (other than to accelerate the economically displaced into involuntary props of “Manifest Destiny”) where a great meme or ‘hope’ inspired of despair was last seen in the Christian ‘revivals’ sweeping the Confederate armies.

Averaging something like seventy and some years, from the American Revolutionary War, to crash and the American Civil War, to crash and World War Two (American history cannot ‘own’ WWI), to impending crash and pending war to save empire, there is yet to be seen a true generation of ‘little people’ allowed fulfillment of any promise surrounding a ‘pursuit of happiness.’ In the end, everything is conscripted, repeatedly.

The opportunities for poisoning the populace via inventions of Guttenberg, Marconi and Microsoft cannot be counted but they can be quantified in a sense of social; simple people desiring only honest opportunity at uncomplicated pursuit of happiness are morphed, via imposed artificial expectations that are in turn exploited for fact of inevitable false result (predicated upon lies), and all of the associated implications, in circumstance where simple, gullible citizens become instinctively fearful for their future and many of these become numb or worse: the violently angry cynic. Behold the Tea Party and whatever will become of the liberal progressive movement repeatedly poisoned by the likes of Barack Obama’s ‘hope’, ‘the burn’ of Sanders and coming politically correct demands (deceits) of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The ‘discovery’ of Dawkins’ (memes) had long been known already in human observation; and shortly (repeatedly) poisoned by Guttenberg’s invention, example given, Generals Lee & Jackson cynical manipulation of the religious tract for morale purpose (spurring on a false spirit or ‘great awakening’) in doomed armies that served little more than to ‘convert’ the Southern soldiers of the USA into a ‘Bible believing’ embittered and bigoted postbellum social atmosphere that became the ‘Jim Crow’ South.

If religion has been historically used to manipulate, there is small contrast when ‘The Enlightenment’ had served little more than to ensnare the common man in a self-deluded trap of personal freedom underwritten by fraud from its’ inception; no different to the farmer cannot be freed from rain, the miller cannot free himself from the farmer, the baker cannot be freed from the miller nor can the cottage industry be freed from the baker. Every living person in the Western culture imagining oneself independent (having failed consideration of these preceding) is exercising nothing more than what had been described in a 2,500 years past observation:

“Their judgment was based more upon blind wishing than upon any sound pre-vision; for it is a habit of mankind to entrust to careless hope what they long for, and to use sovereign reason to thrust aside what they do not fancy” -Thucydides

Leadership in time of crisis should not underestimate the evil humanity has subjected itself to. To be ‘disillusioned’ should be synonymous to disabused of false notions of ‘hope’ when looking forward to what is possible. The structure humankind has erected, particularly those adopting the Western model, is far removed from realistic understanding of what it means to depend on the rain. When the burden of this structure has reached point of crushing the shopkeeper, and one looks only to discover the shopkeepers support structure is gone missing, in circumstance where the community farmer, the miller and the baker are fast becoming relics of memory, intelligent dismantlement should be a radical focus (prior to collapse.) Without the spine of the community kept intact, and one cannot count on Syngenta & Monsanto to safeguard any one community’s economic sovereignty, let alone any nation’s national security, there is no spine because multinational corporations are not a backbone, rather these resemble an exoskeleton.

Leaders cannot be liars, they do not manipulate the common citizenry away from a healthy community interest and they do not conceal the reality. Religion does these things, whether the religions of science and the Enlightenment or, the Emperor of Rome’s religion of politics shaping Christianity into an instrument of state where the wisdom of the Christian culture’s historical Jesus is buried by the inventions of Paul, drawn from Greek paganism, or more properly, the blood sacrifice ‘mystery religions’ of that era. Jesus cannot save you but given attention, his authentic teachings (e.g. The Sermon on the Mount) can help people to save themselves.

Lastly, leadership in time of crisis is not to be drawn from the model that produced the crisis, that is a model of corporate sociopathy. If there is a true spirit will manifest in the so-called ‘age of liberty’ that had become the sociopaths’ media playground, it must be organic spirit fostering organic intelligence along the lines of a Native American proverb:

“Spirit puts it into the mind of a man, to know what to do”

Disabusing the people of ‘hope’, real leadership will send Guttenberg to hell when pointing community to intelligent dismantlement of existing structures in process of return to self-sufficiency; where endeavors beyond a backbone of rain-farmer-miller-baker-shopkeeper are ultimately unsustainable, particularly those foolhardy ‘pie-in-the-sky’ endeavors that dismantle the spine of a community.